Subaru Recalls 70,000 Forester And Crosstrek Hybrids For Fuel Filler Caps That Pass Gas When Temperatures Increase

Subaru finally answered the swaths of outdoorsy folk begging for a proper hybrid offering from the Japanese brand last year with the 2025 Forester Hybrid and this year with the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid. I really loved driving the Crosstrek Hybrid on the first drive event, but Subaru recalled about 70,000 of its hybrids last week because they pass gas when they're not supposed to.

The recall announcement says, "If the affected vehicles are left parked when the fuel tank is near full capacity and the vehicle is exposed to a significant rise in ambient temperature such that the fuel temperature and tank pressure increases, the affected vehicles may leak fuel from the filler cap. The issue affects 51,707 2025 Forester Hybrids and 19,500 2026 Crosstrek Hybrids, and Subaru advises owners to park outside and limit their fuel level to 50% of the maximum until the recall is addressed.