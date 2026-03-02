Subaru Recalls 70,000 Forester And Crosstrek Hybrids For Fuel Filler Caps That Pass Gas When Temperatures Increase
Subaru finally answered the swaths of outdoorsy folk begging for a proper hybrid offering from the Japanese brand last year with the 2025 Forester Hybrid and this year with the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid. I really loved driving the Crosstrek Hybrid on the first drive event, but Subaru recalled about 70,000 of its hybrids last week because they pass gas when they're not supposed to.
The recall announcement says, "If the affected vehicles are left parked when the fuel tank is near full capacity and the vehicle is exposed to a significant rise in ambient temperature such that the fuel temperature and tank pressure increases, the affected vehicles may leak fuel from the filler cap. The issue affects 51,707 2025 Forester Hybrids and 19,500 2026 Crosstrek Hybrids, and Subaru advises owners to park outside and limit their fuel level to 50% of the maximum until the recall is addressed.
Dealers have already been notified, owners will be notified on March 25
As ambient temperatures rise significantly enough to cause the fuel inside the fuel tank to expand, an insufficient seal on the fuel filler cap assembly may allow fuel to leak from the filler neck. Subaru will replace the gasket of the fuel filler cap with an improved one in order to prevent the issue from reoccurring. The dangers of spilled gasoline are obvious, but the biggest hazard is the increased potential of a vehicle fire, hence why Subaru recommends owners park their hybrids outside, and not in a garage where flammable gas can accumulate and put lives at risk. Subaru is aware of 33 technical reports of the issue in the U.S., but it is not aware of any fires or injuries resulting from the problem.
This recall comes at a time when Southern California is experiencing a heat wave, so any Californian Subaru hybrid owners be mindful. Dealers have already been notified of the recall, but owners won't be directly notified until March 25, though VINs should already be searchable on the NHTSA website.