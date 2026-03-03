1000-HP Mercedes-Benz Limo Has Turbos Bigger Than Your Face, Perfect For Proms

There's something beautiful about the doldrums of winter and how they create some of the most incredible project cars in the world. Northern Europeans seem to take advantage of this time best, using long dark winter days to create the wildest big-power vehicles you've ever seen, and then just doing fun stuff with them. The Drift Limo for instance, started out as a mid-2000s Mercedes-Benz E-class limousine, and now it's packed with over 1,000 horsepower via a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter Corvette motor. Bolt some studded snow tires on that beast and see how fast it'll rip up a black diamond ski slope!

Earlier this year, the German hooligans at RD48 put on an incredible event called Ice King Battle, which was basically a head-to-head knock-out style drag racing event with a little twist. This drag race wasn't held on a paved quarter-mile track; it was on snow and ice, and it went straight up a black diamond ski hill. Doesn't that just sound like the best time you could possibly have? Point it uphill and pin it, let that bad boy rip, and don't let out of the throttle until you reach the top. Come on, how did Americans let Germany invent this event?

The Mercedes Limo was once intended as a stately way to arrive at a movie premiere, an evening on the town, or even a swanky mid-90s high-school prom. These days, the Mercedes has had its raison d'être flipped on its head, and couldn't be anything further from stately. This is now a hooligan machine built for shredding tires and going fast. With the exhaust dumps straight up through the hood and the occasional flame shooting, it's going to get you the wrong kind of attention at a black-tie event.