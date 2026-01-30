What's The Wildest Limo Conversion You've Ever Seen?

While ultra-high-performance hypercars top the list of most expensive production models, nothing the match the opulence of a luxury limousine. The bespoke vehicles have replaced luxury horse-drawn carriages as the primary means of transportation for monarchs and presidents for over a century. However, any person with the time and resources can cobble together their own limo with any car or truck. The only real barriers are your imagination and federal vehicle regulations.

What's the wildest limo conversation you have ever seen in person or online? I'm talking about the stretched machines that forced you to do a double-take faster than the depreciation of Tesla rolling off the assembly line. Did you see someone decide that they needed a higher-class minivan for their soccer runs and stretch a Chrysler Town & Country? Do you live in Michigan and spot someone driving around a Pontiac Grand Prix limo? We want to hear about all the weird limos out on the road.