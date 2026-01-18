MacPherson Struts Vs. Double Wishbone: How Do The Suspension Designs Compare?

The double wishbone suspension design was first seen in early Citroen and Packard models from the 1930s. The "double wishbone" refers to the upper and lower control arms that connect to shock absorbers and coil springs. The upper arms connect to the chassis while the lower arms connect to the steering knuckles. The design enables double wishbones to fine-tune the wheel's movement and ensure its grip on the road.

Later derivatives of the double wishbone design include the short-long arm suspension, which is essentially a double wishbone with shorter upper arms and longer lower arms. The update enabled the inside wheel's camber to remain neutral or positive camber while the outside wheel gains a bit of negative camber when cornering. That's why double wishbones are renowned for their sportier track-tuned attributes.

Despite its all-conquering reputation, the double wishbone has drawbacks. Its upper and lower control arms involve more codependency; more parts can break at once when one fails. Furthermore, the complex design eats into more room and makes it heavier than other suspension designs. For some, though, the benefits are worth the compromises. Because double wishbones can maintain more consistent grip, they're able to provide the car with better traction, steadier handling, and a more predictable driving feel.