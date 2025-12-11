What Are The Pros And Cons Of A Torsion Beam Suspension?

Murphy's Law says that whatever can go wrong, will go wrong. Murphy would probably dig torsion beams for their simplicity. Where the rear wheel hub and brake assembly meet the car, a common multi-link suspension setup features a combination of parts, from upper and lower control arms, to shocks, springs, and connecting rods, on each side. That's 10 components — plus an anti-roll bar that runs between the wheels for lateral stability.

In contrast, as pictured above, a torsion beam basically has five major components — total — including an H-shaped frame to mount the springs and shocks, and trailing arms with bushings to hitch up to the chassis. The beam part spanning that H gives the torsion beam its name, and effectively fuses the right and left sides of the suspension together.

In our age of alternative facts, let's choose to agree that five parts is less than 10 parts. From a reliability perspective, that's 50% fewer potential failure points to worry about and maintain — not to mention reduced production complexity, lower costs, and fewer parts to tune and optimize for reasonably enjoyable and safe driving.

The compact packaging also helps free up sweet interior volume for passengers and cargo. Torsion beams set the assembly comparatively lower in the chassis, and push the springs and shocks further out to the sides of the car — and that means more interior space for golf clubs, child seats, pets, and big box runs.