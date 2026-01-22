The Big 3 Better Get Use To Seeing Chinese EVs In Their Own Backyards

Canada shook up the car world by dropping its 100% tariff on Chinese cars down to just 6.1%, ensuring a flow of cheap EVs into the country just as soon as the auto giants can do the pesky work of setting up a dealership network, marketing, and distribution. It won't happen in the near term, but sooner than they'd like, the C-suite at the Detroit Big 3 will be sharing the roads in their capital city with Chinese EVs.

There's a big land border between the United States and Canada, and every day some 400,000 people make the crossing for work and play. Detroit is home to the busiest border crossing in and out of the great white north. Millions in trade cross the Ambassador Bridge (and soon, the Gordie Howe Bridge) everyday, along with around four thousand people commuting into the country each day for work. While it wouldn't be correct to say Detroit will be swarming with Chinese EVs, there will be significantly more of them driving around the Motor City than have ever been. When GM CEO Mary Barra makes the trip to her fancy new office in the new Hudson's building, she's going to see new models she's not used to seeing. When Ford CEO Jim Farley is driving around Dearborn, he's going to see other Chinese EVs apart from the one he's driving himself. Chinese EVs in the United States will no longer be an academic discussion for them, but rather a real thing that is happening before their very eyes.

For folks who live near the U.S. southern border, this won't be a new experience. Non-U.S. market cars cross all the time, and you don't have to travel far to see one. What's different here is that more Americans are going to be exposed to more of these cars, even if the volume of cars heading into Canada is relatively low. Canada's population centers — Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal — are within spitting distance of some of the most heavily populated regions of the United States. Americans who make the journey north will enter these cities and see these cars zipping around. And although the number of Canadians coming to the U.S. via car has been dropping for 12 consecutive months straight, that was still 1.3 million Canadians in December 2025, according to Global News.