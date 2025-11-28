Wait, Are We Sleeping On The Hyundai Tucson's Off-Road Capabilities?

When you're shopping for a compact crossover, how capable they are off-road usually doesn't even enter the conversation unless you're talking about Subaru. And even then, it's not like the Subaru Forester has gotten popular lately because people regularly take them off-roading. It's more that the idea of going on off-road adventures is appealing, and buyers love being able to tell themselves they could totally get out there if they wanted. Buy anything else in the segment, though, and you're pretty much admitting the most it'll ever need to do is get you to a drive-up campsite. Or are you?

To test that idea, our friends over at Australia's CarExpert got 16 compact crossovers together to see once and for all which ones are actually more capable off-roaders than you might think. Since it's an Australian publication, there are probably some minor tuning and equipment differences between the cars they tested and the ones you can buy at your local dealer, and they even included a few that aren't sold in the U.S. at all, but that's not so bad. It's still a pretty good test of plenty of cars our readers could buy, just with a few bonus cars thrown in for good measure.

They also didn't exactly take all 16 compact crossovers to Moab, but we're still talking about a pretty serious test here. After an initial check to make sure the body didn't flex too much with two wheels in the air, they then put each SUV on an incline with rollers to test how well the all-wheel-drive system could handle only one wheel having traction. After that, it was onto the hill test, where they did their best to drive up a very steep hill. So, while it wasn't the kind of testing that would humble a Jeep Wrangler, it does replicate several scenarios you might actually encounter in a compact crossover.