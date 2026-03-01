AMC Canceled The First Car With An Onboard Computer At The 11th Hour

We've covered some hot cars by the American Motors Corporation before, including a 1968 AMC AMX Project and the Gremlin that could beat 454 Corvettes through the quarter miles, but this time we're going back even further. The 1957 Rambler Rebel that was seen as America's fastest sedan of the year. Running on the hard-packed sand of Daytona Beach during the annual Speed Week, the Rebel turned in a 0-to-60 mph sprint of 7.5 seconds.

The model managed this time using carburetors, but it was meant to have an electronic fuel injection (EFI) system instead, under the name of Electrojector. Just imagine how much quicker the Rebel could move if it had what was originally meant for the car. (Actually, you don't have to work your imagination too hard; there's evidence that the system would cut .5 seconds from the Rebel's 0-60 times.) It nearly happened, too, since engineers from AMC and Bendix (the company supplying the fuel injection system) battled the system's reliability problems right up to the point where a handful of fuel-injected Rebels might have made it down the assembly line.

The bottom line is that none were produced, but a good case can be made that at least one show-ready Rebel was indeed fitted with the computerized fuel-injection technology. As for the exact problems that prevented the system's success, the biggest was that it didn't work in colder temperatures. And by "colder temperatures," we mean below 50 degrees Fahrenheit – so not really that cold at all. Needless to say, this would have been a major issue for most U.S. drivers.