How To Clean A Carburetor, With Or Without Removing It

Cleaning a carburetor is an important step in preventative maintenance on cars, trucks, motorcycles, and small engines. The procedure can often be done when the carburetor is still on the engine, but when the carb is particularly dirty or in need of other repairs, it might be more sensible to remove the carb from the engine.

The process of cleaning a carburetor is safe when performed correctly, but you will need to take steps to prevent damage or the possibility of a serious fire. When cleaning a carb, you will need to use the correct products and the right tools. Some cleaning agents can be harmful to delicate carburetor parts, while scrubbing pads and other cleaning aids can cause further damage that can destroy a carb.

In many cases, it might not be clear when it is time to clean a carb without understanding the symptoms of a dirty carb. In this article, we will break down the various symptoms associated with dirty carbs, the steps necessary to properly clean them, and how to avoid causing damage. We will also explain some of the different types of carbs and why cleaning them can provide better performance.

In some cases, cleaning the carb won't resolve the problem and the carb will need to be rebuilt. We will explain when this is necessary and how to identify signs that a carb needs more advanced service. If you decide to rebuild your carburetor, Jalopnik has a guide to help walk you through the process of rebuilding a carburetor.