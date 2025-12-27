This AMC Gremlin Could Beat 454 Corvettes Through The Quarter Mile

The year is 1972. You go to your Chevy dealer and shovel over $6,000 or so for a Corvette with the hottest engine available: The LS5 454 big block. Sure, it's down to 270 horsepower, 31 less than a modern Toyota Camry V6. However, with 390 pound-feet of torque and a curb weight of around 3,500 pounds, the Chevy big block rat motor 'Vette can still haul through quarters in the low 14s.

You come to a stoplight next to an AMC Gremlin with a surprisingly choppy idle. When the light turns green, that Gremlin takes off in a cloud of tire smoke, and you can only watch its taillights disappear. That wasn't an ordinary Gremlin. That was an AMC Gremlin 401-XR from Randall AMC, and unless you had the cash for a Baldwin Motion Phase III Chevy, that puny economy-hatchback was about the quickest car you could buy in '72. Serendipity, fate, and/or great fortune allowed for the unique circumstances that permitted a 401-cubic-inch V8 to be IKEA-ed into the engine bay of the Gremlin.

First, all of AMC's Gen-II V8s used the same block with varying bores and strokes. With a 4.75-inch bore center spacing, there was reasonable room to grow. So, if a car could fit the 290 version of the V8, it could also fit the 401. Second, AMC based the Gremlin on the larger Hornet, which already had an engine bay large enough for the V8. Third, AMC started putting 304 V8s in the Gremlin X for the 1972 model year, so the V8 engine mounts were already there. Fourth and most important, Mesa, Arizona's Randall AMC was full of gearheads who wanted to keep the muscle-car era swinging. And they did it!