What To Expect With Dealer Vs. Safelite Windshield Replacements

The front windshield of your car is not merely an expansive piece of see-through glass that protects your mug from insects, rain, and road water splashes. It's a critical structural and safety aspect of the vehicle, delivering up to 60% of the cabin's strength in a rollover and up to 45% in a frontal collision. However, cracks or damage to the glass can severely compromise its strength, making it extremely important to address small cracks or chips before they spread, which could also severely affect forward visibility. On the other hand, a windshield replacement is on the cards if the damage is near the edges of the glass.

But with everything getting so expensive lately, replacing a windshield is not for the faint of heart or those working on a tight budget, since you might have to fork over as much as $500, depending on the vehicle. If you have an exotic supercar or German saloon, a windshield replacement is sure to cost you a small fortune. With cost being the primary consideration, Safelite offers a viable alternative to dealerships for windshield replacements matching the quality of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Then again, Safelite primarily sells Original Equipment Equivalent (OEE) auto glass – but for the most part, the biggest differences from it and dealer replacements mostly come from cost and quality assurance.