3 Sights You Miss If You Take The Longest Train Route In The U.S.

Journeying across the U.S. by train is a special experience that provides passengers with an up-close view of the varying landscapes and features dotting the country. Boasting the lengthiest rail route across America, the California Zephyr offers a trip that spans across nearly 2,500 miles. It starts near the southern portion of Lake Michigan, in the windy city of Chicago — where you can see one of the few remaining auto shows still worth your time. The end-of-the-line stops on the shores of a massive bay overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge. Spanning seven states, with multiple stops in each, and navigating over both the Rockies and Sierra Nevada mountain ranges, the California Zephyr provides plenty of amazing photo opportunities.

However, the train does miss out on some unique places that may interest automotive enthusiasts. While the California Zephyr may not offer a stop at these locales, a road trip behind the wheel of a car would. What sort of sights might you be missing on the rail? How about a prehistoric monument reconstructed to scale with old cars? Or the experience of driving your own car to the summit of a 14,000+ foot peak, which is also the site of one of the world's most challenging motorsports events? And what about stepping foot in one of the most unusual and otherworldly landscapes on Earth, which is also been the site of many land speed records?