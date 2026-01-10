Auto Shows Are Shrinking, But These Five Events Are Still Worth Your Time

According to Clarify Group, a research and insights company, attending major car shows still has an impact on consumers. Their latest 2025 study, surveying nearly 9,000 visitors across auto shows in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, found that 40% of attendees intend to buy or lease a vehicle within the next 12 months. It also concluded that show-goers are 2.9 times more likely than the average consumer to make a purchase in that period.

However, big auto shows are dwindling. Even the once-iconic Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) was kind of a bummer in 2024, and it has subsequently been indefinitely cancelled, with a lack of manufacturer interest cited as one of the reasons for cancellation. That says a lot, since GIMS used to be the most prestigious auto show in the world with a 120-year history. It's not just the Western world, either. The massive 2025 Auto Shanghai show was missing notable brands like Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Land Rover, Maserati, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Chevrolet, Subaru, and Polestar — all previous participants of the show.

The reasoning behind so many absentees, and why car shows in general are waning, is complex and difficult to pinpoint. Some manufacturers are cutting costs or targeting more focused events, while others see traditional shows as less effective compared to online media. With that in mind, here are five U.S.-based car shows and events that are still well worth your time. They aren't all traditional new-car auto shows, but that shouldn't keep you away.