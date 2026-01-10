Auto Shows Are Shrinking, But These Five Events Are Still Worth Your Time
According to Clarify Group, a research and insights company, attending major car shows still has an impact on consumers. Their latest 2025 study, surveying nearly 9,000 visitors across auto shows in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, found that 40% of attendees intend to buy or lease a vehicle within the next 12 months. It also concluded that show-goers are 2.9 times more likely than the average consumer to make a purchase in that period.
However, big auto shows are dwindling. Even the once-iconic Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) was kind of a bummer in 2024, and it has subsequently been indefinitely cancelled, with a lack of manufacturer interest cited as one of the reasons for cancellation. That says a lot, since GIMS used to be the most prestigious auto show in the world with a 120-year history. It's not just the Western world, either. The massive 2025 Auto Shanghai show was missing notable brands like Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Land Rover, Maserati, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Chevrolet, Subaru, and Polestar — all previous participants of the show.
The reasoning behind so many absentees, and why car shows in general are waning, is complex and difficult to pinpoint. Some manufacturers are cutting costs or targeting more focused events, while others see traditional shows as less effective compared to online media. With that in mind, here are five U.S.-based car shows and events that are still well worth your time. They aren't all traditional new-car auto shows, but that shouldn't keep you away.
North American International Auto Show (Detroit, Michigan)
The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), also known as the Detroit Auto Show, is one of the largest auto shows in the United States. The first Detroit Auto Show was hosted back in 1907, and in the years since, it has been the birthplace of many of your favorite auto show memories. For someone who follows American car culture, this is a must-attend event because it represents the very heart of the domestic motor industry, and it's hosted in one of America's most historic car cities. NAIAS focuses on U.S. auto manufacturers, with consistent debuts of new models, concept cars, and emerging technologies.
Moreover, it is attended by some of the biggest car brands in the global industry. With 2.4 million total square feet of space, this event showcases all types of cars, including muscle cars, luxury cars, supercars, hypercars, electric vehicles, and Hollywood classic and collector cars. The Detroit show is also special because it allows attendees to experience cars through driver sessions and hands-on demos. Moreover, the show is host to a Charity Preview night, which managed to raise more than $100 million for Southeastern Michigan charity initiatives. Tickets for the 2026 DAS are priced between $10 and $25.
Monterey Car Week (Monterey Peninsula, California)
For those infatuated with supercars, hypercars, and car history, Monterey Car Week on California's Monterey Peninsula is one of the automotive world's fanciest must-see events. What initially began as part of a beach road race in 1950 has grown into one of the most anticipated car shows in the world each year. It draws over 100,000 enthusiasts from around the globe for auctions, concours, rallies, races, and high‑end vehicle displays.
For those lusting to see icons from days past, visiting The Quail, a motorsport gathering of historic and exotic machinery, is a bucket-list experience for many. However, one of the drawbacks of the event is that it caters to wealthy individuals, with tickets starting at $1,595 in 2025. Granted, such glitz and riches might not be the first choice for sensible enthusiasts, but Monterey Car Week isn't just about the pricey stuff. There were some cars that sold for under $15,000 in the various Monterey Car Week auctions in 2025. Despite the prices of some events, Monterey Car Week still offers sights and experiences that can satisfy without breaking the bank. A week filled with cars ends with the free-of-charge Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which, according to McLaren, is "one of the world's most prestigious exotic vehicle exhibitions."
Woodward Dream Cruise (Detroit, Michigan)
If crowded display halls, suits, and overly formal schedules aren't your thing, and you prefer good old-fashioned car cruising, there is nothing quite like the Woodward Dream Cruise. It may not seem like a traditional car show, but few places celebrate the love of all cars as uniquely as Woodward does. The concept is simple — thousands of proud owners drive their classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, hot rods, and supercars down the iconic Woodward Avenue. When it comes to cities with the best car cultures, Detroit is up there with the best.
It's the only show here that is free of charge, extremely inclusive, and the best part is, it's the biggest single-day American car event there is. Even though official celebrations are reserved for Saturdays, festivities commence days earlier, with many automakers, OEMs, and enthusiasts setting up shops along the route. Out of all of the events here, the Dream Cruise is special because it's almost a spontaneous event, meaning that it isn't bound by show floors, lineups, and presentations, but rather the U.S. car culture in motion.
Chicago Auto Show (Chicago, Illinois)
If you want traditional car shows with lots of brands and new cars, the Chicago Auto Show is a strong choice. First hosted in 1901, the 2026 Chicago Auto Show is going to be the 118th hosting of the show — the nation's longest-running auto exposition, according to the organizers. The show is known for showcasing upcoming concept cars and offering interactive experiences and test drives. Drawing almost a million visitors each year, the Chicago show has a rich history of combining the American car industry with domestic buyers. It is open to the general public, and tickets for the 2026 event are priced between $15 and $20.
For those on the lookout for a new car, this is a great event to attend. It hosted big debuts, like the new Subaru Forester Hybrid and Subaru Forester Wilderness, the new Jeep Wagoneer S Limited, and even exotic displays of the new Cadillac Vistiq, the Corvette ZR1, and the bonkers 1,001-horsepower Lamborghini Revuelto. All told, the event showcased almost 1,000 different vehicles from more than 20 different automakers in 2025. Just like the Detroit Auto Show, the Chicago Auto Show has its own charity initiative — First Look for Charity — which has managed to raise more than $63 million since its inception.
Barrett‑Jackson Collector Car Auctions (Scottsdale, Arizona)
If car auctions, investment vehicles, and value-guessing are what you are most interested in, the iconic Barrett‑Jackson Collector Car Auctions should certainly be on your radar. Every January, Scottsdale, Arizona, draws enthusiasts from around the world, all competing to bid on, buy, and admire some of the coolest vehicles in existence. Almost every type of enthusiast vehicle can be found at BJCCA. From classic muscle cars and family cars to tractors, mopeds, golf carts, and rare exotics, the list is seemingly endless. General admission tickets for the 2026 Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson event start at just $23.
Barrett-Jackson is a particularly good place to see celebrity-owned icons, too. For example, Donald Trump's old Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster sold for $1.1 million at a Barrett-Jackson event. Additionally, Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale featured the legendary 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from "Smokey and the Bandit" and cars belonging to legendary automaker Carroll Shelby. The 2025 show also saw one of the very first Hennessey Venom F5 Roadsters being sold for $2.2 million. On the more attainable side, Barrett-Jackson has also featured a few cars over the years that have sold for less than $10,000, though those aren't as common these days. Besides the auctions, Barrett-Jackson allows visitors to check out brand-new car displays, automotive art, aftermarket parts, and even home furnishings and clothing.