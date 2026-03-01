How To Get A Blackout License Plate (If You're Allowed To)

Only a few select states currently allow you to legally rock blackout license plates, so if you're outsideof Iowa, Colorado, Mississippi, Utah, Minnesota, Indiana, North Dakota, Kansas, and Wisconsin, then you're out of luck. Other states do offer similar plates, such as Tennessee's selection of black-backed specialty plates, but for the full blackout treatment, you need an address in one of the aforementioned areas. Having said that, many of the above states have only joined the blackout craze in recent months and years. With the gradual increase in popularity and demand for these plates, it's not unreasonable to expect other states to follow suit.

Kansas is a great example of how growing popularity influenced the state's decision to introduce the design there. Zach Denney, from the Kansas Department of Revenue, told Fox 4 that "Kansans take pride in their license plates, and we've heard how much they love the blackout plate design offered in surrounding states, so we knew we had to bring this design to Kansas."

While you aren't meant to get them outside of going down proper routes, there are heaps of sellers retailing blackout or 'ghost' license plates. Typically, though, these will be listed as show plates or similar, and marketed as for off-road use only. In other words, they are not legal. Rock them at your own risk, and perhaps just save them for once you've pulled up and parked at the local Cars & Coffee event (if it's in a privately owned car park, of course).