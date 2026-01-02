What's Your Best Vanity Plate Idea?

Vanity license plates can be a great time — I've had plenty myself — but they can also be extraordinarily dumb. Sometimes, that makes them better; other times, it makes them insufferable. People love to talk about bad vanity plates, about the true dregs of the art form, but today I want to ask you about something else. Instead of ragging on the bad designs, the dumb ones, I want to ask you about the platonic ideal of a vanity license plate. What's the best vanity plate idea you've ever had?

Note that this doesn't have to be one you've actually put on a car. Bonus points if you have, and if you've got the photos to prove it, but today's question doesn't require you to have given a single dollar to your local DMV. Instead, I just want to know a license plate and car combination that you think is absolutely perfect. Tell me about your best vanity plate concepts.