American Automakers Are Poised To Win The Country, Lose The World

Automakers in the United States are going all-in on internal combustion, the future be damned — there are quarterly profits to secure now, goddamnit. Unfortunately, this plan stands to strand these automakers in the mud globally, without a way to embrace the future that other countries are still planning. From Bloomberg:

Detroit under Donald Trump has rediscovered its love of the big, roaring engine.

By gutting climate regulations, the president has freed US automakers to sell as many gas-burning trucks and SUVs as they can. Muscle cars powered by rumbling V-8s and Hemi engines are back, with beasts like the Dodge Charger and Ford's Mustang Dark Horse laying down rubber at this year's Detroit Auto Show. Electric vehicles, pushed by years of federal policy, are now purely optional.

The sudden switch promises a new era of fat profits for the companies. They've always made their best margins on large vehicles with monster engines. Ford Motor Co.'s top executive even hailed the change as a "multibillion-dollar opportunity."

Long term, it risks sending American automakers off a cliff. EVs are still backed by government regulations and incentives across much of the world. And they're finding buyers, particularly the high-tech, low-cost cars now pouring out of China. If US automakers turn their backs on electrics, their sales outside the US will shrivel. They're already falling behind on the technology, relying on a 100% US tariff on Chinese EVs to keep surging rivals like BYD Co. at bay.

"If they just go back to Hemi Land and not do anything, it would be disastrous in a few years — a horrific disaster," said Mark Wakefield, head of the global automotive practice at consultant AlixPartners. While the American automakers "mostly understand the challenge in front of them, they don't have full plans" to confront it, he said.