Why BMW Went To Single Turbos Instead Of Dual Turbos

Ever since turbochargers entered mainstream use in road-going, gasoline-powered cars — dating back to at least the first Porsche 930 Widowmaker of the 1970s — automakers have come up with all kinds of methods for minimizing the resulting turbo lag. Simply put, turbo lag is the amount of time it takes to spin the turbo fast enough to force enough air into the engine, which, when combined with the proper amount of fuel, creates a noticeable increase in power output.

A common strategy to avoid turbo lag involves using what's called a sequential twin-turbo setup. In this approach, a smaller turbocharger takes care of lower-RPM power. Its smaller size means it is able to spool up quicker in order to produce peak power. Once the engine's RPMs are high enough, exhaust pressure is redirected to cause the larger turbocharger to come online and deliver much higher peak power. The FD-generation Mazda RX-7's famous 13B rotary engine is a prime example of this.

As technology advanced, automakers such as BMW started switching to single turbos instead of dual turbos. Reasons vary, but they're mainly based on one principle: efficiency. Not only with regard to moving exhaust gases more efficiently, but also by improving fuel economy, emissions, and lower costs by decluttering components under the hood, too.