These Are Your Picks For The Next Overpriced Enthusiast Cars

By Amber DaSilva
St-Petersburg, Russia, July 3, 2025: Yellow Ford Focus ST 4-generation for the European market. Stands on Parking slot. Orange Ford Focus ST Turnier sport estate car parked on street at the day. USA. DiPres/Shutterstock

We all want enthusiast cars, but most of us are too broke to buy something that'll just turn into a money pit. We'd like to buy something that holds its value — that way we're not so much spending money as transferring value from our savings accounts into an asset — but that doesn't always jive with buying something worth driving the absolute doors off of. What's a borderline financially insolvent enthusiast (read: average Jalop) to do?

Well, that's why I posed you all a question last week: What will be the next car to end up an overpriced, lusted-after enthusiast classic on Bring A Trailer? You turned in some very good responses, only a few of which seemed like they were meant to juice the listing price on your own cars that you certainly don't have listed on Facebook Marketplace already. Let's take a look through your replies, and see who's right and who's wrong. 

Ford Focus ST

St-Petersburg, Russia, June 23, 2025: Yellow Ford Focus ST 4-generation for the European market. Stands on Parking slot. Yellow Ford Focus ST Turnier sport estate car parked on street at the evening. DiPres/Shutterstock

My hope the 2014 Ford Focus ST I bought used during Covid appreciates at a similar rate as the problematic over priced RS. I don't need 100 more HP to have fun as the 250 HP the ST has is plenty. 

Submitted by: George Z

WRXes and Evos...

Chester, Cheshire, England, May 4th 2025. A blue Subaru Impreza WRX STi is displayed at the Chester Classic Car Auction. Joe Morris/Getty Images

WRX STIs and Evos are definitely the next bubble. Especially unmodified garage queens. Doug Demuro just did a "brand new" 04 STI and its already near $70k with 6 days on the auction left. 

Submitted by: iBMarloV12

...and their also-rans

Seattle, WA, USA1/22/2022Red Subaru Legacy driving on the highway with trees in the background Brandon Woyshnis/Getty Images

Going a step further, I anticipate that the market for unmodified Legacy GT's (especially the Spec-B with the STI 6-Speed) and Forester XT's will appreciate. These cars are becoming increasingly hard to find. I also wouldn't be surprised to see the MK 7 and 7.5 GTI/R market go crazy in the coming years.

Submitted by: Echo Chamber

This isn't to say the Forester XT and Legacy GT aren't as good — I loved my LGT. They're just less storied. 

Ford Bronco

Colchester, Connecticut, USA - 08-28-2025 A 2025 Ford Bronco Raptor withAzure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat paint parked off-road in a forest with doors removed, showcasing rugged design, off-road capability, and adventure lifestyle appeal. Bruce Peter Morin/Getty Images

I'm waiting for the market fall-out on Boomer cars. Someday the price of a '65 GT350 Mustang won't be $150,000, a Sunbeam Tiger won't be $70,000.

As for future classics. You have to think that the current Bronco will be in the mix in 30 years. 

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

Lexus LC

LA, CA, USA July 1, 2025 Lexus LC500 Zuumy/Shutterstock

For a rare moment I can see the vehicle in question but I cannot afford it. I KNOW it's going to go back up in price and then I will never get to buy one.

LC500

Submitted by: TheDuke

Focus RS

Rears of two yellow Focus ST and one red Focus RS parked in empty parking lot. Rear three quarter view of three Ford hatchbacks. Kharkiv, Ukraine - November 05 2017 Andriy Baidak/Shutterstock

Saw the headline and thought, "Ooh, I hope it's mine!" And lo and behold. From your mouth to god's ears. Happily sell mine at the peak of the market. Only 500 in Race Red. No lowballers, I know what I got.

Submitted by: botska

Kia Stinger

Saint Gotthard Pass, Switzerland - September 13, 2019: Red saloon car Kia Stinger at the interurban road. Darthart/Getty Images

I could see the Kia Stinger might grow in popularity. 4 door sleeper. Maybe the 1st gen 4Runner if you can find a rust free example. 

Submitted by: McKoogly

Manual GR Supra

A yellow Toyota Supra Artistic Operations/Getty Images

Basically any niche enthusiast car will come at a hefty tag.

6th gen Mach 1 Mustangs with low miles

GR Corollas

Manual GR Supras

Submitted by: Greasetank

Please, drive all the enthusiast interest towards the manual, so I can grab an automatic for cheap. 

Ford Maverick

Indianapolis - August 1, 2025: Ford Maverick pickup display at a dealership. Ford offers the Maverick in XL, XLT, Lariat, Lobo, and Tremor models. Jetcityimage/Getty Images

Ford Maverick. It's the modern form of the small pickup truck Americans have been wanting for ages. In a world of increased safety and fuel economy regulations, I can only see trucks getting bigger and bigger. Thus, I can see a new "mini truck scene" developing with Mavericks.

Submitted by: Giantsgiants

I don't want a Maverick, but I also don't not want a Maverick. 

Acura Integra

Nemunas ring, Lithuania - September 4, 2010: Honda Integra Type R safety car parked at pit area before the race 'Fast Lap', time attack type race series for amateurs and professionals, at the lithuanian race track 'Nemunas ring'. Itchysan/Getty Images

Focus ST/RS was going to be my vote, so instead I'll go with early the DC Integra. We're already seeing it a bit, but I think we're just at the start of the curve. Clean title examples are increasingly rare, as are cars with under 200k miles. I think we'll start to see any DC Integra with a clean title, ~150k miles, and no rust creaping up towards 10k.

A lot of the folks who wanted one as a kid can now afford one, and they should be willing to pay a bit for one that isn't a total mess.

And yes...I am one of those folks...finally got the car I swooned over in High School...just lucked into a clean title 2001 GS with 131k miles for a reasonable (sub-$5k) price

Submitted by: SantaCruzin

I think these are already on their way up, honestly. I tried to get one when I first started at Jalopnik, and couldn't find one in my budget that wasn't made of rust. 

