These Are Your Picks For The Next Overpriced Enthusiast Cars
We all want enthusiast cars, but most of us are too broke to buy something that'll just turn into a money pit. We'd like to buy something that holds its value — that way we're not so much spending money as transferring value from our savings accounts into an asset — but that doesn't always jive with buying something worth driving the absolute doors off of. What's a borderline financially insolvent enthusiast (read: average Jalop) to do?
Well, that's why I posed you all a question last week: What will be the next car to end up an overpriced, lusted-after enthusiast classic on Bring A Trailer? You turned in some very good responses, only a few of which seemed like they were meant to juice the listing price on your own cars that you certainly don't have listed on Facebook Marketplace already. Let's take a look through your replies, and see who's right and who's wrong.
Ford Focus ST
My hope the 2014 Ford Focus ST I bought used during Covid appreciates at a similar rate as the problematic over priced RS. I don't need 100 more HP to have fun as the 250 HP the ST has is plenty.
Submitted by: George Z
WRXes and Evos...
WRX STIs and Evos are definitely the next bubble. Especially unmodified garage queens. Doug Demuro just did a "brand new" 04 STI and its already near $70k with 6 days on the auction left.
Submitted by: iBMarloV12
...and their also-rans
Going a step further, I anticipate that the market for unmodified Legacy GT's (especially the Spec-B with the STI 6-Speed) and Forester XT's will appreciate. These cars are becoming increasingly hard to find. I also wouldn't be surprised to see the MK 7 and 7.5 GTI/R market go crazy in the coming years.
Submitted by: Echo Chamber
This isn't to say the Forester XT and Legacy GT aren't as good — I loved my LGT. They're just less storied.
Ford Bronco
I'm waiting for the market fall-out on Boomer cars. Someday the price of a '65 GT350 Mustang won't be $150,000, a Sunbeam Tiger won't be $70,000.
As for future classics. You have to think that the current Bronco will be in the mix in 30 years.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Lexus LC
For a rare moment I can see the vehicle in question but I cannot afford it. I KNOW it's going to go back up in price and then I will never get to buy one.
LC500
Submitted by: TheDuke
Focus RS
Saw the headline and thought, "Ooh, I hope it's mine!" And lo and behold. From your mouth to god's ears. Happily sell mine at the peak of the market. Only 500 in Race Red. No lowballers, I know what I got.
Submitted by: botska
Kia Stinger
I could see the Kia Stinger might grow in popularity. 4 door sleeper. Maybe the 1st gen 4Runner if you can find a rust free example.
Submitted by: McKoogly
Manual GR Supra
Basically any niche enthusiast car will come at a hefty tag.
6th gen Mach 1 Mustangs with low miles
GR Corollas
Manual GR Supras
Submitted by: Greasetank
Please, drive all the enthusiast interest towards the manual, so I can grab an automatic for cheap.
Ford Maverick
Ford Maverick. It's the modern form of the small pickup truck Americans have been wanting for ages. In a world of increased safety and fuel economy regulations, I can only see trucks getting bigger and bigger. Thus, I can see a new "mini truck scene" developing with Mavericks.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
I don't want a Maverick, but I also don't not want a Maverick.
Acura Integra
Focus ST/RS was going to be my vote, so instead I'll go with early the DC Integra. We're already seeing it a bit, but I think we're just at the start of the curve. Clean title examples are increasingly rare, as are cars with under 200k miles. I think we'll start to see any DC Integra with a clean title, ~150k miles, and no rust creaping up towards 10k.
A lot of the folks who wanted one as a kid can now afford one, and they should be willing to pay a bit for one that isn't a total mess.
And yes...I am one of those folks...finally got the car I swooned over in High School...just lucked into a clean title 2001 GS with 131k miles for a reasonable (sub-$5k) price
Submitted by: SantaCruzin
I think these are already on their way up, honestly. I tried to get one when I first started at Jalopnik, and couldn't find one in my budget that wasn't made of rust.