These Are Your Picks For The Next Overpriced Enthusiast Cars

We all want enthusiast cars, but most of us are too broke to buy something that'll just turn into a money pit. We'd like to buy something that holds its value — that way we're not so much spending money as transferring value from our savings accounts into an asset — but that doesn't always jive with buying something worth driving the absolute doors off of. What's a borderline financially insolvent enthusiast (read: average Jalop) to do?

Well, that's why I posed you all a question last week: What will be the next car to end up an overpriced, lusted-after enthusiast classic on Bring A Trailer? You turned in some very good responses, only a few of which seemed like they were meant to juice the listing price on your own cars that you certainly don't have listed on Facebook Marketplace already. Let's take a look through your replies, and see who's right and who's wrong.