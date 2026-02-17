Toyota Corolla AE86, Hillman Minx, Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

We're back, baby! Last time you heard from the Dopest Cars desk, we were freshly purchased by our new corporate overlords at Static Media, which allowed us our first slideshow-free installment since I took over the mantle from the great Mercedes Streeter. Then we got into the whole business of actually being bought out, switching up the website both for you and for us, and these hallowed pages were lost in the mix.

Now, though, it's time to bring things back. I've missed this chance to hang out with you beautiful people each week, and to say whatever truly unhinged nonsense comes to my mind as I browse Facebook Marketplace for gold and garbage. Come along with me as we explore the best, worst, and weirdest that the internet has to offer, but remember that you can always submit suggestions of your own too — my email, adasilva@jalopnik.com, is always open to the cool stuff that's available near you. Now, with no further ado, let's dive in.