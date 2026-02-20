What Will Be The Next Overpriced Enthusiast Car?
Remember when cool cars were cheap? When you could pick up a used Supra, Miata, or S2000 for pocket change? Those days may seem gone, as cars skyrocket in price, but newer enthusiast vehicles have slowly climbed down the pricing ladder to fill the gaps — sure, you may not be able to get a nice Miata for $5,000 anymore, but you can get a running and driving Fiesta ST.
Still, cycles go ever onward. Someday the cheap enthusiast thrills of today will become six-figure classics, and we want to be ahead of the curve. Today we want to predict the next big hits of the automotive market, and figure out what cheap car from today will become a beloved, high-dollar collector item in the years to come. So, now's the time to leave your predictions: What currently affordable enthusiast car will become an extraordinarily expensive collector vehicle in the future?
20teens Fords are a good bet
I think the most recent swath of Ford hot hatches will go back up in price, but I think it's going to take some time. Specifically, I think we've got a bit more time of Focus RSes going down in price before they start to rise again. Come the 2040s, though, these cars will be inordinately expensive — especially in Nitrous Blue, you'll be able to name your price for one of these drift-capable rally hatches. Eventually we'll see low-mileage examples well north of $70,000, if not into the six-figure world.
My pick for a future overpriced enthusiast car is the Focus RS, but what's yours? Leave your answers in the comments below, and I'll pick out my favorites next week. Bonus points for cars you've never owned — we can all do better than suggesting our own cars in hopes of giving their eventual sale price its own little Jalopnik bump.