What Will Be The Next Overpriced Enthusiast Car?

Remember when cool cars were cheap? When you could pick up a used Supra, Miata, or S2000 for pocket change? Those days may seem gone, as cars skyrocket in price, but newer enthusiast vehicles have slowly climbed down the pricing ladder to fill the gaps — sure, you may not be able to get a nice Miata for $5,000 anymore, but you can get a running and driving Fiesta ST.

Still, cycles go ever onward. Someday the cheap enthusiast thrills of today will become six-figure classics, and we want to be ahead of the curve. Today we want to predict the next big hits of the automotive market, and figure out what cheap car from today will become a beloved, high-dollar collector item in the years to come. So, now's the time to leave your predictions: What currently affordable enthusiast car will become an extraordinarily expensive collector vehicle in the future?