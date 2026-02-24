The Neighborhood Where Residents Can't Leave Or Enter Without Paying A Toll

The Century Communities website offering homes for sale in Creekland Village makes no mention of tolls, or even the Grand Parkway:

Nestled in one of the Houston area's fastest-growing corridors—near U.S. 290—Creekland Village at Bridgeland offers an easy commute to regional employment and entertainment hotspots.

While the community is just two miles south of the toll-free U.S. 290, there is no way to access it without taking the Grand Parkway toll road. Early residents say that tolls weren't being charged at first, only for residents to later be charged 56 cents every time they enter or exit their neighborhood. It may not be the most expensive highway to drive on, but it adds up fast.

Residents have been complaining to the various businesses and government entities involved, hoping for some relief from the constant tolls. Each seems to be pointing fingers at the other, with little getting resolved in the process. Texas DOT told KHOU that the neighborhood was built after the tolled Grand Highway was in place as the only access point, and that it's up to third parties to build frontage roads. The Precinct 4 County Commissioner says it is working with the developer to address concerns. Howard Hughes Holdings, Inc., gave KHOU the following statement:

"They acknowledge the input shared by residents and are working collaboratively with state and local partners to address concerns. These efforts will continue in coordination with community stakeholders," the statement said.

It seems to me that one easy solution would be to waive, or at least significantly reduce, tolls for Texas toll tags registered to addresses in Creekland Village to get in and out of their neighborhood. But that would remove the captive audience for toll revenue, which Texas DOT must have known would be the case when the neighborhood was built. It's possible that this arrangement is not a bug, but a feature.