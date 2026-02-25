Here's How Much A 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Toyota's Land Cruiser line dates back more than 70 years, when it started as a Japanese take on the Jeep CJ. Over the decades, the Land Cruiser has grown in size and position in the automaker's lineup. The 2021 model year is notable as it was the last Land Cruiser with V8 power and a three-row cabin. This 8th generation was replaced in 2024 with a retro-styled Land Cruiser with hybrid four-cylinder power.
Used SUV shoppers may gravitate towards the 2021 Land Cruiser because of its last-of-its-kind status and to take advantage of depreciation. While that 35% drop in value is estimated over five years, the market reality is that you won't see that much of a discount from the original selling price.
To get a better idea of depreciation, we looked at CarEdge data across different periods. For comparison, we looked at how these numbers hold up against the 2021 editions of the Nissan Armada and Chevrolet Tahoe; two other body-on-frame SUVs with V8 engines. In addition, a review of retail marketplace listings shows insights into selling prices for the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser.
Depreciation for the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser
CarEdge estimates that a 2021 Land Cruiser loses 35.4% of its original selling price over five years. The base trim had an MSRP of $87,030 (including destination charges), which leaves a projected resale value of about $56,200. Keep in mind that a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser had a base price of $56,700.
Meanwhile, Autotrader and CarGurus listings show good condition examples with average mileage or better have retail prices in the $74,000 to $80,000 range. High-mileage models drop the cost into the mid-$60,000s, which is still a far cry from what the CarEdge estimate says. Toyota only sold 3,711 Land Cruisers in 2021, so there's not a lot available on the used market.
Looking beyond the five-year range, CarEdge's crystal ball says the 2021 Land Cruiser will lose 44.7% of its original MSRP over seven years. After a decade, the depreciation rate increases to 54.2%. Only time will tell if used Land Cruiser prices will remain higher than depreciation forecasts suggest.
Toyota Land Cruiser depreciation compared to competitors
CarEdge data shows that all 2021 model year Toyotas lost value at an average rate of 32.1%, not that far off from the Land Cruiser's 35.4% value drop. The double-edged sword of depreciation takes a different path with rival SUVs.
While Chevrolet has an overall depreciation rate of 41.5% for the 2021 model year, the 2021 Tahoe loses even more: 52%. The outlook down the road still puts the Tahoe behind the Land Cruiser — the Tahoe's seven-year depreciation is estimated at 58.3%.
As a whole, Nissans from 2021 are hit with 45.5% depreciation, but the contrast with the 2021 Armada is even greater: its five-year decline in value is 66.2%. That's consistent with its platform mate, the upscale Infiniti QX80, which is among the fastest depreciating cars. The Armada's depreciation climbs even further in CarEdge's future estimates. Nissan's flagship SUV loses 71.6% of its original value after seven years. By 10 years, depreciation rises to 77.5%, though the rate of loss slows in the later years.