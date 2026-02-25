Here's How Much A 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Toyota's Land Cruiser line dates back more than 70 years, when it started as a Japanese take on the Jeep CJ. Over the decades, the Land Cruiser has grown in size and position in the automaker's lineup. The 2021 model year is notable as it was the last Land Cruiser with V8 power and a three-row cabin. This 8th generation was replaced in 2024 with a retro-styled Land Cruiser with hybrid four-cylinder power.

Used SUV shoppers may gravitate towards the 2021 Land Cruiser because of its last-of-its-kind status and to take advantage of depreciation. While that 35% drop in value is estimated over five years, the market reality is that you won't see that much of a discount from the original selling price.

To get a better idea of depreciation, we looked at CarEdge data across different periods. For comparison, we looked at how these numbers hold up against the 2021 editions of the Nissan Armada and Chevrolet Tahoe; two other body-on-frame SUVs with V8 engines. In addition, a review of retail marketplace listings shows insights into selling prices for the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser.