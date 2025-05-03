The New Toyota Land Cruiser Costs $56,700: Here's 5 Alternatives Almost As Good

Toyota's reborn Land Cruiser launched last year with boxy, retro styling and a dramatically reduced starting price. Upon its release last year, the 2024 Land Cruiser was priced nearly $23,000 less than its previous generation. Subsequently, the new 2025 Land Cruiser 1958 base model is similarly priced at $56,700 and, depending on options, can surpass $70,000. It is now based on the Lexus GX SUV rather than Lexus's larger flagship LX SUV. Thus, the price reduction was warranted.

With its latest iteration, the reimagined Land Cruiser pivots from luxury off-roader to just "off-roader." The previous generation Land Cruiser's final year of production was 2021. While the name has returned, its ability to carry three rows of passengers has not, reducing passenger capacity from eight to five. Another casualty of the redesign is its powerful 381 horsepower V8 engine, which has been replaced by a 326 horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid power plant.

The new Land Cruiser remains a highly capable SUV; however, many other remarkable off-road-ready options available for less. Unless otherwise noted, the starting prices for the vehicles provided are for the base trim levels, all of which undercut the base price of the 1958 Land Cruiser trim level. We will discuss our methodology for selecting these vehicles in greater detail at the end.