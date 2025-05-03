The New Toyota Land Cruiser Costs $56,700: Here's 5 Alternatives Almost As Good
Toyota's reborn Land Cruiser launched last year with boxy, retro styling and a dramatically reduced starting price. Upon its release last year, the 2024 Land Cruiser was priced nearly $23,000 less than its previous generation. Subsequently, the new 2025 Land Cruiser 1958 base model is similarly priced at $56,700 and, depending on options, can surpass $70,000. It is now based on the Lexus GX SUV rather than Lexus's larger flagship LX SUV. Thus, the price reduction was warranted.
With its latest iteration, the reimagined Land Cruiser pivots from luxury off-roader to just "off-roader." The previous generation Land Cruiser's final year of production was 2021. While the name has returned, its ability to carry three rows of passengers has not, reducing passenger capacity from eight to five. Another casualty of the redesign is its powerful 381 horsepower V8 engine, which has been replaced by a 326 horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid power plant.
The new Land Cruiser remains a highly capable SUV; however, many other remarkable off-road-ready options available for less. Unless otherwise noted, the starting prices for the vehicles provided are for the base trim levels, all of which undercut the base price of the 1958 Land Cruiser trim level. We will discuss our methodology for selecting these vehicles in greater detail at the end.
Toyota 4Runner ($40,770)
The Toyota 4Runner is redesigned for 2025 and starts at $40,770. Replacing the outgoing model that lasted through four presidential administrations, this sixth-generation 4Runner has been highly anticipated. With nine trim levels, available rear or four-wheel drive, two engine choices, and an optional third-row seat, the 4Runner offers buyers more choices than the Land Cruiser to configure the right vehicle for their needs. Its familiar styling makes it unmistakably a 4Runner. From the rear quarter window that stretches to the roof to the thick angled C-pillar, this new 4Runner draws design inspiration from the first and second generations. Meanwhile, it also features its trademark power rear window in the tailgate, providing easy loading and unloading of gear into and out of the cargo bay.
Two 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-4-cylinder engine choices are available. The first produces 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, while the more powerful hybrid option delivers 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque — keep in mind, the latter option is also offered on the Land Cruiser. Both powertrains come with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Based on the same TNGA-F truck platform as the Land Cruiser, the 4Runner has a boxy steel ladder frame. Its 32-degree approach angle and 24-degree departure angle aid off-roading. Available equipment includes a Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM) for maintaining tire contact with the ground and a Multi-Terrain Monitor that enables drivers to observe the terrain below in real time.
Honda Passport ($44,750)
Honda has transformed its Passport SUV yet again for 2026. Rather than resembling a shortened Pilot, the new Passport features squared-off sheet metal that is more aligned with the midsize off-road SUV segment. Unlike the Land Cruiser and 4Runner, the Passport comes equipped with a V6 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Its 3.5-liter unit generates 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Since the Land Cruiser is truck-based, the unibody Passport is likely the easier day-to-day vehicle for on-road errands. Let's face it — most people are not tackling the trails every day. In fact, some won't ever take their off-road vehicle off the paved road. Thus, it's important to maintain perspective when purchasing a vehicle at this price point.
Starting at $44,750, the redesigned Passport is a compelling choice for those who require off-road capability but do not necessarily need to rock crawl. Passports have 8.3 inches of ground clearance and a 23-degree approach angle. Technology like Trail Info provides navigation, elevation, pitch, and roll information to the driver via the Digital Instrument Cluster, while Hill Descent Control modulates brakes when descending an incline. Even more, seven drive modes are offered, including Normal, Eco, Sand, Snow, Sport, Trail, and Tow.
Compared to the Land Cruiser, the Passport offers a more easily accessible rear seat, a larger cargo space (44 cubic feet versus 38 cubic feet), faster acceleration to 60 mph (7.2 seconds versus 7.7 seconds), weighs almost 1,000 pounds less, and starts at $10,000 less.
Ford Bronco ($37,995)
Ford's resurrected Bronco has been at the forefront of the retro off-road-oriented SUV craze of the last few years. Unlike the Land Cruiser, the Bronco offers a 2-door option, either a soft top or hard top, a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission, and removable doors. The base trim Ford Bronco starts at $37,995, almost $20,000 less than the base level Land Cruiser 1958.
Although off-road capable in standard form, the Bronco can be optioned with the Sasquatch Package, which will raise the price up $8,460. However, it increases ground clearance from 8.3 inches to 11.5 inches. It also adds Advanced 4x4 with Automatic On Demand Engagement, a high clearance suspension, position-sensitive Bilstein shock absorbers, and a 4.7 final drive ratio with electronic-locking front and rear axles.
Powering the Bronco is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine producing 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. An upgraded 2.7-liter EcoBoost® V6 engine delivering 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque is also available with other trim models like the Heritage Edition and Outer Banks at a price point that can still slightly undercut the Land Cruiser's base MSRP depending on add-ons.
Subaru Outback Wilderness ($39,960)
Starting at $39,960, Subaru's Outback Wilderness trim is more wagon-like than the "true" SUVs mentioned as alternatives to the Land Cruiser, but it offers an attractive option for those needing moderate off-road capabilities at a more affordable price point.
Boasting 9.5 inches of ground clearance, an off-road-tuned suspension, an 18.6-degree approach angle, and a 23.6-degree departure angle, the Outback Wilderness is ready for rough terrain. Its most impressive off-road statistic is a higher breakover angle than that of the Jeep Wrangler (21.2 degrees). Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with X-MODE and Hill Descent Control enhances the Wilderness's all-terrain capability.
Power comes from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine that produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque, launching the Wilderness from 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. Although the Wilderness cuts two seconds off the time of the Land Cruiser, it carries 5 cubic feet less cargo and tows 3,500 pounds instead of 6,000 pounds. Desirable standard equipment includes a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, heated outboard seats and steering wheel, StarTex® water-repellent upholstery, a hands-free power liftgate, and Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control. For those seeking a crossover that can handle the great outdoors while also offering a comfortable ride and car-like handling, the Outback Wilderness may be a viable option compared to the Land Cruiser, especially at the price.
Jeep Grand Cherokee ($36,495)
The Grand Cherokee is a formidable competitor to the Land Cruiser and undercuts the price of every other vehicle here. Starting at $36,495, the Grand Cherokee offers a lot of SUV for the money. With 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain choices, nine trim levels, and a V6 engine, there's a combination to suit most buyers' needs. Unlike the Toyota, Jeep provides a PHEV option known as the Grand Cherokee 4xe. However, it's starting price is above the base MSRP of the Land Cruiser 1958, so if you're looking for cheaper, it may not be the most desirable option.
However, the Grand Cherokee's base model towing capacity surpasses that of the Land Cruiser, with 6,200 pounds compared to 6,000 pounds, while the Jeep matches the Land Cruiser's cargo capacity. Power is delivered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine producing 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Although it is known for its legendary off-road capability, the Grand Cherokee is also recognized for its on-road composure and pleasant ride.
Methodology
Since the Toyota Land Cruiser is a midsize SUV, we focused on models in this category with base prices significantly lower than the $56,700 starting price of the base 1958 trim level. The Bronco, Grand Cherokee, 4Runner, and Outback Wilderness start at $15,000 to $20,000 less than the Land Cruiser. Beyond the entry price, another important factor is that each vehicle offers some level of off-road capability, a hallmark of the Toyota Land Cruiser. While some of these models can crawl over rocks, others are designed for more moderate terrain — however, all provide ample ground clearance. Cargo space, available equipment, acceleration, and towing capacity were also considerations for our selection.
Toyota has strategically repositioned the Land Cruiser in the competitive mid-size off-road SUV segment. While there's much to love about the new Cruiser, several capable models start at tens of thousands of dollars less. Some, like the Bronco, are exceptionally customizable, while others, like the Outback and Passport, provide more car-like driving dynamics. Either way, buyers have many impressive options priced under $55,000.