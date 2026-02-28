It's Not Just Dust – Why There's White Powder Covering Your New Car Parts

If you ever stumble across new old-stock Delorean parts, it's not surprising to see a little white powder on them. But that material can actually be found on a lot of shipped auto parts today, and it's nothing you have to call the cops over. The stuff is most likely ground-up talcum powder, and it serves an important purpose in making and shipping parts. For starters, when it comes to parts delivery, talc powder in one among the lost list of materials — like bubble wrap, styrofoam peanuts, and real popcorn – that companies have tried using to prevent damage in-transit.

But those alternatives can cause issues of their own, especially when you're transporting parts with painted or soft surfaces. In particular, they can risk damage from scrapes and abrasions, even with exceptionally careful handling during the shipping process. Meanwhile, softer protective fillers, like bubble wrap and foam, can leave behind their own unsightly marks on the paint. Sure, there are DIY scratch removal methods that actually work, but using talcum powder instead helps minimize potential problems such as these before they can occur. You can chalk that up to the fact that talc — which is mostly a mix of magnesium, silicon, oxygen, and hydrogen– is the very softest mineral on the Mohs hardness scale.

Talcum powder can also help if you want to get grease out of your car's interior, but you'll have to be careful around it regardless. That's because naturally-occurring talc can often be found mixed up with asbestos, which is a known carcinogen that can end up contaminating talc. Johnson & Johnson is still fighting a massive class-action suit about asbestos contamination in its talcum power.