How To Get Grease Out Of Your Car's Interior Without Ruining It

You can utilize the same procedures for removing oil from the cloth seats and carpets of your car. The first step is to grab a vacuum cleaner and suck out all the excess dirt and dust from the surface. Next is to remove or scrape off excess oil or grease with a spoon or butter knife. Now is not the time to use brute force when scraping, since doing so may damage or puncture the material — so be gentle. After removing the excess grease or oil, it's time to get out the stain. Products like the Goo Gone Spray Gel and Legendary All-Purpose Interior Cleaner will make quick work of oily or greasy stains, but you can achieve the same results using a few products in your cupboard or kitchen.

Leave a layer of baking soda on top of the stain for a few minutes, vacuum it up, and then mix a few drops of dish soap with water in a spray bottle and spray the solution into a folded microfiber towel until mildly damp. Next, blot out the stain using the damp towel, pressing gently over the affected area. Whatever you do, do not rub or agitate with force. Doing so may push the stain deeper into the fabric, and the excess friction could damage the fibers and give you an eyesore. The final step is to turn the towel over and to press gently to lift the stain off the fabric. If there's still some leftover oils after the initial clean, you can go back through and repeat the steps as many times as necessary.