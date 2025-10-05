These DIY Scratch Removal Methods Actually Work (And Can Save You Cash)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The best way to remove scratches from car paint is often easier and more affordable than you might expect. Even better, all it really requires is a few DIY car scratch repair techniques, a few useful garage tools, and automotive detailing products that you probably already have in your toolbox. Just make sure you're relying on proven methods, not myths, before you get started.

The Internet is flooded with hacks promising to make car scratches disappear with the magical help of toothpaste, shoe polish, or even petroleum jelly. Spoiler alert: They don't. If you want dependable results without shelling out for a body shop, you need proven DIY techniques that actually deliver — and keep your ride from looking like a drift car's bumper after a rookie's first night at the track

We've already covered one way to fix those annoying scratches in your door. Now, we're focusing on the rest of your vehicle, whether your car was the random victim of a rogue supermarket cart, a bad automatic car wash, or one of the unfortunate paint-chipping Hyundais that made headlines. If dings, scuffs, and scrapes are dragging down your paint job, these DIY fixes will help you handle moderate scratches and keep your ride turning heads for the right reasons.