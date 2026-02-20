Detroit Cops Who Called Border Patrol To Traffic Stops Unanimously Suspended

Two Detroit police officers are in hot water after calling U.S. Border Patrol to routine traffic stops in violation of department policy. Mlive reports that the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously, 10-0, to suspend the officers without pay for 30 days while termination proceedings take place.

Two independent incidents led to this ruling. In both cases, the subjects of the traffic stops were taken into federal custody, where they're probably doing just fine. On December 16, 2025, Officer James Corsi contacted Border Patrol for assistance with a traffic stop on the west side of Detroit. Fox 2 reports that Corsi was investigating a felony warrant and suspected that the person named in the warrant was undocumented. He contacted Border Patrol, who then detained the suspect.

Separately, on February 9, 2026, Sergeant Denise Wallet called in Border Patrol agents for translation assistance rather than using the department's translation hotline, department officials say. According to the Detroit News, Wallet disputes this account, claiming the issue was identifying a suspect after providing a fake ID. Her fingerprint scanner also failed to identify the driver, at which point she says her lieutenant directed her to contact Border Patrol for assistance. Wallet has filed a federal lawsuit against the department to prevent her firing, claiming that she did not violate department policy. Fox 2 reports that Wallet contacted Border Patrol "solely for the purpose of identifying the individual who was in custody, not to enforce immigration law or to inquire into the subject's immigration status." Federal agents took the driver into custody for violation of immigration laws after Wallet's call.