Detroit Cops Who Called Border Patrol To Traffic Stops Unanimously Suspended
Two Detroit police officers are in hot water after calling U.S. Border Patrol to routine traffic stops in violation of department policy. Mlive reports that the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously, 10-0, to suspend the officers without pay for 30 days while termination proceedings take place.
Two independent incidents led to this ruling. In both cases, the subjects of the traffic stops were taken into federal custody, where they're probably doing just fine. On December 16, 2025, Officer James Corsi contacted Border Patrol for assistance with a traffic stop on the west side of Detroit. Fox 2 reports that Corsi was investigating a felony warrant and suspected that the person named in the warrant was undocumented. He contacted Border Patrol, who then detained the suspect.
Separately, on February 9, 2026, Sergeant Denise Wallet called in Border Patrol agents for translation assistance rather than using the department's translation hotline, department officials say. According to the Detroit News, Wallet disputes this account, claiming the issue was identifying a suspect after providing a fake ID. Her fingerprint scanner also failed to identify the driver, at which point she says her lieutenant directed her to contact Border Patrol for assistance. Wallet has filed a federal lawsuit against the department to prevent her firing, claiming that she did not violate department policy. Fox 2 reports that Wallet contacted Border Patrol "solely for the purpose of identifying the individual who was in custody, not to enforce immigration law or to inquire into the subject's immigration status." Federal agents took the driver into custody for violation of immigration laws after Wallet's call.
Detroit takes a stand
While more and more local police departments are cooperating with ICE and Border Patrol, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison remains strongly opposed to it. So does city government, according to the Detroit News:
"The mayor supports the DPD policy that officers are not to engage ICE or CBP for translation services," said John Roach, spokesperson for Mayor Mary Sheffield, in a statement. "When the policy is violated, the Chief and the Board of police Commissioners are responsible for determining the appropriate level of discipline and Mayor Sheffield fully respects that process.
"With that said and as previously stated, this administration will reenforce the longstanding policy that the Detroit Police Department does not, in any way, engage in federal immigration enforcement. We will do our part, as a city, to make sure that members of our community, regardless of their immigration status, know their rights and feel safe in Detroit," Roach said.
Detroit residents voiced their support for this policy during the commission meeting about the officers' suspensions:
"We know what it means to call ICE on someone right now. That's why we have a PD policy that it's not going to happen and violating that is a violation of every Detroiter's civil rights," Chris Gilmer-Hill said.
Other residents said the department needs to do more to ensure the policy is being followed and enforced.
"I want to urge this board and the police chief to continue a thorough investigation on this matter and to continue to monitor strictly the behavior of their officers," Avery Bolt said.
The differences between ICE and Border Patrol are becoming less clear, as both agencies work closely together. They seem to be making the communities they operate in less safe for everyone, from unnecessary car chases that lead to crashes, sometimes fatal, to throwing a flash bang grenade into an bystanding family's car, sending three children to the hospital. While federal agents have the authority to operate anywhere in the U.S., that doesn't mean local authorities have to help, and Detroit is taking a strong stand against helping.