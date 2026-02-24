George Harrison's Porsche 928 S Was Almost Used For Spare Parts

Celebrity-owned cars are always an interesting corner of the automotive world. When they come up for sale, they can often cause quite a stir, resulting in surprising auction results — much like Kurt Cobain's '65 Dodge Dart did, selling for $375,000 a few years ago. While such cars are usually well-documented, sometimes their history requires a little unearthing, and that's exactly what happened in the case of George Harrison's 1980 Porsche 928 S. The Beatle owned the car for the first four years of its life, covering 11,000 miles or so. But later down the line, this Porsche wasn't any more special than other 928s.

It wasn't until 2003, when Raj Sedha purchased the car at auction, that the 928's true history revealed itself. It was actually his wife who checked the previous owner details and noticed the Harrison connection. In truth, Raj had actually purchased the 928 as a parts vehicle, but upon learning its history, a top-class restoration was carried out. (Unfortunately, it wasn't recorded, so it wasn't able to make the list of your favorite restoration videos on YouTube.)

In total, the restoration set Raj back around $125,000 – a significant expense on any Porsche, let alone the oft-overlooked 928 — but not everything was changed. While the exterior was thoroughly overhauled with a bare-metal respray, the interior was instead preserved. Replace everything, and it's no longer George Harrison's 928, is it?