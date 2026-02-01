Of All The Cars Kurt Cobain Could Have Owned, He Drove A '65 Dodge Dart

Born in 1967, Kurt Cobain was a musician most famous as the frontman of Seattle-bred grunge band Nirvana. The band quickly became engrained in American pop culture, and singles such as "Smells Like Teen Spirit" are just as poignant today as when they were when released in the 1990s.

While some rock stars found fitting companions in high-powered muscle cars or shrieking exotica, Cobain settled upon much more humble choices. According to the narration from an NFT (remember those?) by his sister, Kim Cobain, a friend of Kurt's stumbled across a gem of a Dodge Dart in a Seattle car lot, and Kurt decided to select that easily overlooked sedan for his wheels of choice. He paid just $2,500.

The Dart, a 1965 example finished in a charming pastel shade of blue, was affectionately dubbed "Baby Blue" by Kim, and in Kurt's hands, it joined similar company: a Plymouth Valiant and a Ford Falcon. Clearly, due to the size of his — and Nirvana's — following, these cars would make prized possessions for any fan. However, the Valiant and Falcon are no longer on the roads, leaving the Dart as the only known Cobain-owned car for collectors to fight over. And fight they did when the Dart hit the auction block in 2022.