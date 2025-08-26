Tesla Plays Stupid Games, Wins Stupid Prizes

Earlier this year, Stellantis unveiled its AutoDrive semi-autonomous driver assist system. Now, just six months later, the project still hasn't made its way to a consumer vehicle — and Stellantis now says it may never happen. From Reuters:

Stellantis has shelved its first Level 3 advanced driver-assistance program because of high costs, technological challenges and concerns about consumer appetite, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. As recently as February, Stellantis said its in-house system, which is part of the AutoDrive program, was ready for deployment and a key pillar of its strategy. The company said the system, which enables drivers to have their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road under certain conditions, would allow them to temporarily watch movies, catch up on emails, or read books. That Level 3 software was never launched, the company confirmed to Reuters. But it stopped short of saying that the program was canceled. "What was unveiled in February 2025 was L3 technology for which there is currently limited market demand, so this has not been launched, but the technology is available and ready to be deployed," a Stellantis spokesperson said.

There certainly seems to be market demand for semi-autonomous systems — every automaker seems to be racing to add them — but perhaps Stellantis is waiting on the lawsuit demand to dry up. Especially with the name AutoDrive sounding so similar to Tesla's Autopilot, which is now frequently seen as misleading, Stellantis may be playing it safe on a legal front.