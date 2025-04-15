Tesla Odometers Could Be Overestimating Mileage By As Much As 117%: Lawsuit
Tesla, no stranger to lawsuits, has a brand new one to add to the list: A multiple-Tesla owner in Northern California is suing the automaker, claiming the odometers incorrectly measures milage using a faulty algorithm which ups the supposed miles driven from 15% to 117%. The lawsuit alleges Tesla does this to close out warranties early on their products. The lawsuit, however, stands on a filed patent which may or may not be in use in Tesla vehicles.
Tesla owner Nyree Hinton brought the case against Tesla forward. Here's what they're claiming, according to CarScoops:
The case was filed by Nyree Hinton, who says they bought a 2020 Tesla Model Y in December 2022 with 36,772 miles on it. Hinton states that from December 14, 2022, to February 6, 2023, they averaged 55.54 miles per day, but between March 26, 2023, and June 28, 2023, this spiked to 72.53 miles per day, just as the Model Y was approaching its warranty expiration. The owner estimates that the average mileage should have been roughly 20 miles fewer per day because of their consistent routine during this time.
In the instance of their Model Y, Hinton says they drove 6,086 miles but the Tesla recorded 13,228 miles. The lawsuit is based on a patent that Tesla filed for a seemingly tricky form of recording milage. The patent calls for a "miles-to-electrical energy conversion factor" that would take in factors like charging behavior and road conditions into the calculation of miles traveled instead of a direct recording of miles traveled. The lawsuit alleges Tesla is using this technology instead of mechanical or electrical systems that faithfully record miles traveled, in order to shorten warranties based on miles-driven in the cars.
Tesla's many woes
There's no proof that Tesla ever put that technology into use in its cars, but there's been talk on forums about Teslas over-estimating miles driven for years. It'll be interesting to see what happens in discovery should this lawsuit go to trial. As it stands, Tesla warranties on its vehicles range from 100,000 to 150,000 miles, depending on the model.
Tesla has faced plenty of litigation over the years, though its outlook in 2025 is very different. In 2024, it faced legal battles on everything from being accused of spewing pollution from its plant in California, to settling the lawsuit of the family of an Apple engineer who burned to death in a Model X, to a massive class action lawsuit from Tesla owners over self-driving promises.
Yet none of those cases could do to Tesla's reputation quite what the actions of its own CEO have achieved. Elon Musk's unpopular political involvement has sent sales of his company's cars plummeting around the world and here at home. Despite falling demand and growing problems, Musk has still found the time to work towards on getting his $56 billion pay day out of litigation from the state of Delaware, most recently by attempting to change the law that's preventing this truly dazzling sum of money from hitting his bank account.