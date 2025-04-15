Tesla Odometers Could Be Overestimating Mileage By As Much As 117%: Lawsuit

Tesla, no stranger to lawsuits, has a brand new one to add to the list: A multiple-Tesla owner in Northern California is suing the automaker, claiming the odometers incorrectly measures milage using a faulty algorithm which ups the supposed miles driven from 15% to 117%. The lawsuit alleges Tesla does this to close out warranties early on their products. The lawsuit, however, stands on a filed patent which may or may not be in use in Tesla vehicles.

Tesla owner Nyree Hinton brought the case against Tesla forward. Here's what they're claiming, according to CarScoops:

The case was filed by Nyree Hinton, who says they bought a 2020 Tesla Model Y in December 2022 with 36,772 miles on it. Hinton states that from December 14, 2022, to February 6, 2023, they averaged 55.54 miles per day, but between March 26, 2023, and June 28, 2023, this spiked to 72.53 miles per day, just as the Model Y was approaching its warranty expiration. The owner estimates that the average mileage should have been roughly 20 miles fewer per day because of their consistent routine during this time.

In the instance of their Model Y, Hinton says they drove 6,086 miles but the Tesla recorded 13,228 miles. The lawsuit is based on a patent that Tesla filed for a seemingly tricky form of recording milage. The patent calls for a "miles-to-electrical energy conversion factor" that would take in factors like charging behavior and road conditions into the calculation of miles traveled instead of a direct recording of miles traveled. The lawsuit alleges Tesla is using this technology instead of mechanical or electrical systems that faithfully record miles traveled, in order to shorten warranties based on miles-driven in the cars.