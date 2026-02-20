These Great Cars Are Overlooked Bargains On The Used Market
Listen y'all, it's tough times out there right now, and a lot of folks are financially struggling. In an effort to help guide the car buyer on a tight budget, we asked you to chime in and share what great cars you think are overlooked bargains on the used market. We often cover instances of great cars that have fallen to more attainable price points, but we also want to hand the stage over to our readers every now and then. You all left some great answers, so if you think these answers could help you on your noble quest to find an affordable car that doesn't suck, go back and read the other answers.
I said the Volvo S60 is a great car that's an overlooked bargain on the used market, since 2022-and-newer S60s are easy to find in the low $20,000 range now, and surprisingly a lot of you agreed with me. The long-term reliability of modern Volvos is a bit questionable, but that's also the case with a lot of the cars you all suggested.
Reliability is an important consideration if you're on a tight budget, so maybe the low prices of these cars will allow some room in your budget for an aftermarket warranty, or you could do the really financially responsible thing: take the money you saved buying used and hit the casino. Obviously, I'm kidding, but if this inspires you go to the casino, just don't tell them Jalopnik sent you. Anyway, these are your suggestions of great cars that are overlooked bargains on the used market.
Toyota Avalon
Toyota Avalon if you need a comfortable long distance commuter for good weather. Most sold to older people who maintained but didn't drive them much, and sales were lower because they were all but a Lexus with plastic instead of wood and most of the intended market just bought Lexus.
They're bulletproof V6s and good in crashes, and not desirable for theft.
Submitted by: Winter Cat
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Looking at depreciation curves and it isn't as steep as a regular Giulia, which can lose over 60% of its value after just five years, but the first two year drop does kind of look like an October 1987 Dow Jones plunge chart. But if it has been babied for those first 2-3 years by the first owner, and you have deep enough pockets to fix what is going to be some really expensive stuff under the hood, this could be a decent buy. But I'm still reminded of the old adage that there's nothing more expensive than a cheap European car. On the other hand, imagine that car in that absolutely stunning Rosso paint sitting in the garage, just waiting for its weekly Italian tune up.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Acura sedans
Acura sedans. They seem to fly under the radar a lot of the time. They don't hold onto their value like Lexuses do despite being excellent, reliable cars, and you can often find them for cheaper than the Hondas that they're based on. Cross-shop used ILXs against Civics or TLXs against Accords and you'll see.
Submitted by: PJ
Lexus ES 350
A used Lexus ES 350. Sedans are on the outs with buyers, so their used values are dropping faster than a crossover or SUV. It's not secret that Lexus has the crown for most reliable. Not to mention they have more layers of corrosion protection, paint and clear coat. They have tighter production tolerances. And they're just plain comfy and quiet.
Submitted by: Papa Chris
Kia Stinger
Kia Stingers. Either the GT trim with the amazing twin turbo V6 or the post face lift 2.5 turbo lower trim if you want some power but also better fuel economy. People forget what a big deal this car was. Over $50k loaded GT2 trim when new for a brand that had never really tried to sell anything that expensive before. This was the first real car with Albert Biermann's finger prints on it (yes, the man largely credited for the BMW M division). The car has a launch control that never complains no matter how much you use it (looking at you GT-R), stops great, handles amazing for such a big car, and easily a nice riding daily with plenty of space. It feels special inside too. You can get lower mileage GT trims in the $30k range which is a steal.
Does anyone else even remember the "Stinger Salons" they had for these in various high end outdoor shopping malls to get people to see them who'd never even look at a Kia? I could go on forever about my love of these cars.
Submitted by: Andrew William
Mazda 6
Last gen Mazda 6.I have a 2020 and absolutely love it and will drive it until it dies.They really didn't sell that well but they are ultra reliable and handle great for what they are.It's been 5 years since they sold them in the U.S. so finding a good used one is not easy and the lower mileage cars are priced too high to justify buying one.My only complaint is I wish the interior was a little more durable.
Submitted by: Bruno
E90-era BMWs
E9X era BMWs. For sure, you need to be careful that the one you buy hasn't been abused or otherwise not kept up on maintenance (avoid the ones that one of the wanna-be drifters have owned). But if you can find a clean, reasonably-kept one you can find yourself a good car for around $5k.
The N52 in particular is highly reliable and still a fun drive. Handling isn't early 3-series levels, but it is still pretty good, especially after a little refresh on the bushings and such. Creature comforts are ahead of the time (rain sensing wipers, good sound systems, etc.) and parts are plentiful.
My e91 has been one of the best all-around used cars I've ever purchased.
Submitted by: SantaCruzin
Nissan Z
I'm looking for a Nissan Z right now.
Mid-High $30k range gets you double wishbones, 400hp, RWD, manual GT car with tons of room to modify, on a platform with yeeaarrsss of aftermarket support.
Yes, "The Supra is better out of the box" but that's almost double the money now. "The Mustang has more power" but a performance pack Mustang is $60 grand new and still in the $40k range with questionable mods. "Just get a 15 year old Cayman", that requires Porsche maintenance.
IMO, the Nissan fumbled the bag with dealer markups, importing problems and poor pricing but depreciation and poor marketing have evened the playing field.
Submitted by: Gizmo
Chrysler minivans
Any Chrysler minivan. You can buy rental fleet low mileage vans for cheap bucks. All the utility and all the minivan stigma you never new you wanted.
Submitted by: Old_SLAAB_Guy
Toyota Matrix/ Pontiac Vibe
Toyota Matrix/Pontiac Vibe, the Vibes especially. As a Toyota/GM shared project built at the NUMMI plant, those things are insanely solid and reliable, seeing as both cars are effectively built on the Toyota E130 and E140 platforms. I bought my '09 Vibe recently for $4,500 before tax title licensing last summer and it's been solid as tungsten. The Vibes are cheaper because they're seen as an American product instead of a cousin to the Corolla and Matrix to people who don't know what they're looking at. Plus, you could get 'em with 5 speed MTs and find speed parts for cheap since they're Toyota engines.
Submitted by: RKD