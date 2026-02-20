These Great Cars Are Overlooked Bargains On The Used Market

Listen y'all, it's tough times out there right now, and a lot of folks are financially struggling. In an effort to help guide the car buyer on a tight budget, we asked you to chime in and share what great cars you think are overlooked bargains on the used market. We often cover instances of great cars that have fallen to more attainable price points, but we also want to hand the stage over to our readers every now and then. You all left some great answers, so if you think these answers could help you on your noble quest to find an affordable car that doesn't suck, go back and read the other answers.

I said the Volvo S60 is a great car that's an overlooked bargain on the used market, since 2022-and-newer S60s are easy to find in the low $20,000 range now, and surprisingly a lot of you agreed with me. The long-term reliability of modern Volvos is a bit questionable, but that's also the case with a lot of the cars you all suggested.

Reliability is an important consideration if you're on a tight budget, so maybe the low prices of these cars will allow some room in your budget for an aftermarket warranty, or you could do the really financially responsible thing: take the money you saved buying used and hit the casino. Obviously, I'm kidding, but if this inspires you go to the casino, just don't tell them Jalopnik sent you. Anyway, these are your suggestions of great cars that are overlooked bargains on the used market.