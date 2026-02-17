The Cheapest Used Rivian R1Ts Are Finally Showing Up For Less Than $40,000

The Rivian R2 has been making headlines again after the electric automaker gave a few reviewers the keys for an early drive of its R2 prototypes. So far, it sounds like a pretty impressive EV, but what makes those early positive impressions an even bigger deal is the fact that the R2 is expected to start in the $40,000 range. If that's still too pricey for you, though, I have some good news: The Rivian R1T and R1S aren't immune to depreciation, and the cheapest examples are now showing up for less than $40,000.

Based on what I could find, there are at least eight R1Ts currently listed for less than $40,000 but zero of the R1S SUV. So, if you don't want the truck, you're out of luck. I mean, I was able to find this R1S in Sewell, NJ, for $48,995, as well as two others priced below $50,000, but at least for now, if you want a used Rivian for less than $40,000, the R1T is your only option. Still, something tells me R1S values will drop significantly once the R2 goes on sale.

As far as cheap R1Ts go, the least-expensive one I was able to find was this 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition in New Port Richey, Florida for $37,500. It's listed with 99,180 miles on it, so it's been driven quite a bit, but the interior looks like it's holding up a lot better than you'd probably expect from one of the first vehicles ever built by an automotive startup. There's a weird scuff on the left turn signal stalk and a small amount of visible wear on the driver's seat, but other than that, there really isn't much to see.