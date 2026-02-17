The Cheapest Used Rivian R1Ts Are Finally Showing Up For Less Than $40,000
The Rivian R2 has been making headlines again after the electric automaker gave a few reviewers the keys for an early drive of its R2 prototypes. So far, it sounds like a pretty impressive EV, but what makes those early positive impressions an even bigger deal is the fact that the R2 is expected to start in the $40,000 range. If that's still too pricey for you, though, I have some good news: The Rivian R1T and R1S aren't immune to depreciation, and the cheapest examples are now showing up for less than $40,000.
Based on what I could find, there are at least eight R1Ts currently listed for less than $40,000 but zero of the R1S SUV. So, if you don't want the truck, you're out of luck. I mean, I was able to find this R1S in Sewell, NJ, for $48,995, as well as two others priced below $50,000, but at least for now, if you want a used Rivian for less than $40,000, the R1T is your only option. Still, something tells me R1S values will drop significantly once the R2 goes on sale.
As far as cheap R1Ts go, the least-expensive one I was able to find was this 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition in New Port Richey, Florida for $37,500. It's listed with 99,180 miles on it, so it's been driven quite a bit, but the interior looks like it's holding up a lot better than you'd probably expect from one of the first vehicles ever built by an automotive startup. There's a weird scuff on the left turn signal stalk and a small amount of visible wear on the driver's seat, but other than that, there really isn't much to see.
Used Rivian R1T prices
That's a heck of a discount, considering the R1T Launch Edition originally carried a base price of about $75,000. And you still get the original quad-motor powertrain with 835 horsepower and 908 pound-feet of torque that allowed Car and Driver to get one up to 60 mph in a mere 3.3 seconds on its way to a quarter-mile time of 11.9 seconds at 110 mph. Not bad for a truck with 314 miles of range and a lower price than you'll pay for a new Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid.
As I previously mentioned, that's not the only sub-$40,000 R1T listed for sale in the U.S., either. In fact, there's a second 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition listed for $37,500 in Englewood, CO, but it has 121,995 miles on it, so the Florida R1T is definitely the better deal. Other cheap R1Ts can be found in California, Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. Odds are, you don't live too terribly far from at least one of those listings. That said, in addition to the Colorado listing looking a little high for the mileage, the California, Indiana, New Jersey, and Oklahoma listings could all probably use a price cut when you consider what you could get for only slightly more money.
Yes, while sub-$40,000 R1Ts are relatively rare, if you can make a $45,000 budget work, the list of available trucks expands to more than 40 nationwide. Personally, if it were my money, I'd probably find a way to come up with $44,995 for this 2022 Rivian R1T Adventure. It's only got 38,709 miles and, most importantly, comes painted in that sweet Rivian Blue. Might as well get a real color if you're buying a heavily depreciated electric pickup truck, right?