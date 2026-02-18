Now is a great time to find some used car bargains. You know, since the economy is rock solid and so many middle class folks are financially thriving? Obviously I'm being facetious about the latter sentence, but not the first one. The people are struggling financially right now, and the car market for both new and used cars is flush with overpriced models. So we want to open the floor up for the audience to share the great used cars that you reckon are screaming deals.

We're trying to help out the real people with real tight budgets here, so I don't mean deals like a half-price supercar that's down to $80,000, I'm talking about a car that is a genuine bargain. Anything from classic cars that are unreasonably affordable to modern cars that have drastically dropped in value to the point where they're truly cheap. Sound off in the comments and let the people know what great cars are overlooked bargains on the used market.