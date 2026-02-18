What Great Cars Are Overlooked Bargains On The Used Market?
Now is a great time to find some used car bargains. You know, since the economy is rock solid and so many middle class folks are financially thriving? Obviously I'm being facetious about the latter sentence, but not the first one. The people are struggling financially right now, and the car market for both new and used cars is flush with overpriced models. So we want to open the floor up for the audience to share the great used cars that you reckon are screaming deals.
We're trying to help out the real people with real tight budgets here, so I don't mean deals like a half-price supercar that's down to $80,000, I'm talking about a car that is a genuine bargain. Anything from classic cars that are unreasonably affordable to modern cars that have drastically dropped in value to the point where they're truly cheap. Sound off in the comments and let the people know what great cars are overlooked bargains on the used market.
The Volvo S60 is a great car that's an overlooked bargain on the used market
Volvos are great cars. They're safe, stylish, luxurious, and most have killer stereos. The S60 is Volvo's compact luxury sedan, so it competes with the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C Class, Audi A4, Genesis G70, and Cadillac CT4. When new, buying one of these svelte Swedish sedans would've required anywhere between about $45,000 and $60,000, but there are numerous S60s on the used market with reasonably low miles for prices in the low $20,000s.
I'm talking about 2022-and-newer S60s, so these modern luxury cars are about the same price as a comparably aged Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. Modern Volvos don't necessarily have a reputation for being especially reliable, but this can easily be addressed by shopping for a Volvo Certified Pre-Owned S60 or buying one from a company like CarMax that offers aftermarket warranties. What great car do you think is a bargain on the used market right now? Let us know your choice below.