At $9,000, Is This 1987 Toyota Supra A Super Deal?

A Targa roof and pop-up headlamps are two of the lust-worthy features of today's Nice Price or No Dice Supra, while its automatic gearbox is not. Let's see if its price tag can balance that mix of good and evil.

While very likely not the same car related to actor James Dean's infamous crash, yesterday's 1955 Ford Country Squire wagon was positioned by its seller as ready to play a starring role in some new owner's life. At $17,900, though, most of you felt its performance to be less than award-worthy. That price tag ultimately fell in a sizable 64% No Dice loss.

Historically, a 'squire' was a young man of high social standing who served as an attendant to a knight. This service was intended to train the junior man, teaching him chivalry, the art of defense, and how to take care of personal business while ensconced in full armor.

One of the duties with which the squire was tasked was to carry his knight's sword and shield, presenting them when called upon to do so. From the same historical era that gave us squire, we get the word targa, which means such a small shield or plate as a knight may have used. That meaning of plate led to it being used to denote a racing trophy, such as the Targa Floria, in the same vein as ice hockey has the Stanley Cup.