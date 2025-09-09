Upstart Tech Company Apple Eyes Jalopnik Bump With New Orange iPhone
For years, the Jalopnik Bump has been the highest honor in racing. A simple sticker from this esteemed publication can turn even the least-prepared race teams into podium contenders and improve the fortunes of cars across the grid. It's no wonder, then, that a little Cupertino, California upstart by the name of "Apple" would try to grab some of that same magic for itself with its latest release: The orange iPhone 17 Pro.
Does that hue remind you of anything? Perhaps the very site you're reading this on, if it were a bit less saturated. Apple is clearly — one could even say brazenly — looking to capitalize on the success of our globe-spanning publication with this new "Cosmic Orange" shade. Sure, it's an unsubtle attempt to ride the coattails of a name as big as Jalopnik, but we'll let the kids in Cupertino have their fun. Just keep in mind, if this newfangled phone succeeds, who really deserves the credit.
These kids might make just something of themselves yet
It's a bit surprising to see that Apple didn't mirror the Jalopnik-themed coloring with any automotive-minded updates to the iPhone line, like a speedometer widget for the lock screen or a case that acts as a 10mm socket. Maybe we'll see such features come out after launch — it's possible that Apple's engineers were focused on nailing down the perfect exterior hue for launch day, with the software and accessories to come later. You know how it is with these new companies and small teams.
We here at Jalopnik wish Apple the best of luck with its new orange iPhone. Maybe a bit of that Jalopnik Bump magic will rub off on the device, by sheer proximity to our color code alone. After all, such a thing wouldn't be unprecedented — it seems to have worked for those crazy kids over at McLaren.