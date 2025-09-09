For years, the Jalopnik Bump has been the highest honor in racing. A simple sticker from this esteemed publication can turn even the least-prepared race teams into podium contenders and improve the fortunes of cars across the grid. It's no wonder, then, that a little Cupertino, California upstart by the name of "Apple" would try to grab some of that same magic for itself with its latest release: The orange iPhone 17 Pro.

Does that hue remind you of anything? Perhaps the very site you're reading this on, if it were a bit less saturated. Apple is clearly — one could even say brazenly — looking to capitalize on the success of our globe-spanning publication with this new "Cosmic Orange" shade. Sure, it's an unsubtle attempt to ride the coattails of a name as big as Jalopnik, but we'll let the kids in Cupertino have their fun. Just keep in mind, if this newfangled phone succeeds, who really deserves the credit.