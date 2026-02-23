Why JFK's Infamous Lincoln Continental Was Put Back Into Service Instead Of Getting Scrapped

After the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963, his limousine instantly became a piece of evidence. Soon after, and for weeks following, the car was impounded, examined by investigators, and held under tight security. The car was damaged, and destroying it might have seemed a reasonable option. But the federal government faced a practical problem that outweighed symbolism, which was that there was no replacement ready.

The limousine belonged to the Ford Motor Company and was leased to the Secret Service for $500 a year. More importantly, it was the only purpose-built presidential parade car available. Developing a new one was not a quick task. The original vehicle had taken years of planning and customization involving Ford, the Secret Service, and custom body company Hess & Eisenhardt. Starting over would take time the presidency did not have.

Presidential travel could not pause as Lyndon Johnson (who was most definitely a car guy) was sworn in within hours of Kennedy's death, and the demands of the office continued immediately. The government needed a secure, functional presidential vehicle, not eventually, but now. And it couldn't just confiscate another limo from Al Capone. Confronted with that reality, the officials decided to rebuild the existing limousine rather than creating one from scratch.