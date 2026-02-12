BYD, Geely, And VinFast Are Fighting Over A Car Factory In Mexico

Mercedes-Benz is unloading a factory in Mexico, meaning some lucky company can pick up a new manufacturing plant. But who will it go to? Well, it seems there are three companies looking to make a foothold in Mexico: BYD, Geely, and VinFast. From Reuters:

Two of China's leading automakers, BYD and Geely, are among the finalists vying to purchase a Nissan–Mercedes-Benz plant in Mexico, according to a person familiar with the matter, as China seeks a manufacturing foothold in a country where U.S. tariffs are fueling factory closures and layoffs. The finalists emerged from nine companies expressing interest in acquiring the factory, including at least two other major Chinese manufacturers: Chery and Great Wall Motor, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast is the third finalist, one of the people said. The interest from Chinese automakers, which has not been previously reported, heralds a potentially major shift in Mexico's car industry. For decades, U.S., European and Japanese automakers have dominated, mostly building U.S.-bound vehicles. Now, Mexican officials face a balancing act. Trump administration tariffs are battering Mexico's auto sector, and Chinese investment could generate much-needed jobs. But Mexican officials also fear that Chinese production in Mexico could inflame Washington and jeopardize this year's North American trade-agreement negotiations.

I don't envy Mexico's position here. Its auto industry could really use the help of massive companies like BYD and Geely, but the last thing the country needs is the Eye of Sauron in the White House to turn on it once again. VinFast, by contrast, wouldn't help the country as much but would likely draw less U.S. ire. Probably. Honestly, who knows what Trump will be upset by any more.