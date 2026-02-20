Advancing Federal Motorcycle Bill May Ban Polaris Slingshot And Morgan Three-Wheeler

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade advanced House Resolution 3385 with the goal of updating the definition of a motorcycle. The bill's text is short enough to fit on a post card, but its ramifications could be monumental for the three-wheeled "autocycle" industry, and the tens of thousands of people who already own them, reports Revzilla.

Four Republican lawmakers, Derrick Van Orden (WI-3), Jay Obernolte (CA-23), Scott Fitzgerald (WI-5), and Darin LaHood (IL-16), have co-sponsored the oppressive regulatory bill which would see popular vehicles like the Morgan Super 3, Polaris Slingshot, Campagna T-Rex, and Vanderhall not only illegal to manufacture and distribute, but potentially illegal to register for the road altogether. Existing owners would potentially be left with nearly two tons of expensive machinery they can't use, and thousands of American manufacturing jobs would disappear.

The bill would update the definition of a motorcycle to the following:

In this section, the term "motorcycle" means a motor vehicle, as was originally manufactured, with motive power, having a seat or saddle requiring the rider to sit astride, designed to travel on not more than three wheels in contact with the ground, steering controlled by handlebars, acceleration and braking controlled by handlebar and foot controls and capable of reaching speeds in excess of 30 mph.

This is a much more complex definition than the one that currently exists in section 571.3 of title 49, Code of Federal Regulations. As it is currently written, the federal definition of a motorcycle is quite simple.