Is This Pulse Autocycle A Car, A Motorcycle, Or A Jet Fighter?

I was casually scrolling through Bring a Trailer when this... thing caught my eye. It was listed as a 1985 Pulse Autocycle. Our writer Logan Carter said that sounds like a setting on a dishwasher, but in reality, it's this weird car/motorcycle thing in the shape of a jet fighter cockpit, with small wings containing outrigger wheels to keep it from tipping over. It's almost like a Messerschmitt KR200 for the jet age. It looks strange, quirky, and cool, but what exactly is it?

The Pulse, originally called the Litestar, was aircraft designer James Bede's 1980s vision of the distant future in the year 2000. Everyone would be driving cars like this by then, right? (The closest this came to coming true was in "Back to the Future 2," where a pair of Pulses were parked in the background of the "future" Hill Valley of 2015.) The Owosso Motor Car Company built around 326 of these between 1985 and 1990. It seats two in a tandem configuration, just like the F-14 Tomcat that was all the rage at the time thanks to Top Gun. It has controls like a car, but a motorcycle powertrain, either a contemporary Yamaha XS400 twin or a Honda Gold Wing flat-4, likely the 1,200 version of the third generation being sold at the time. Despite having four wheels, it falls into that oddball category of "autocycle" between a car and a motorcycle, like the Polaris Slingshot and other three-wheelers.