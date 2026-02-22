You Can Question Frank Sinatra's Infamous Ferrari Quote, But Not His Taste In Cars

"You buy a Ferrari when you want to be someone. You buy a Lamborghini when you ARE someone." Or something to that effect. That's supposedly what Frank Sinatra said in 1969 after ordering a Lamborghini Miura for his 54th birthday. The quote can't be authenticated, so it's more of a supposed quote, but the sentiment is interesting nonetheless. Heck, it was even used in the trailer for the 2022 film "Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend."

In fairness to Sinatra, when you're talking '60s GTs, for sure the Miura takes some beating — even if the competition wears that all-important prancing horse badge. However, the quote doesn't quite work so well in the modern day, as if anything, Lamborghinis have become the poser's choice, while Ferrari instead manufactures technological masterpieces and treasured collectibles.

Regardless of whether you side with Sinatra on the quote, though, one thing cannot be argued. The man had impeccable taste in cars.