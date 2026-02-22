The Difference Between Variable Valve Timing (VVT) And Variable Valve Lift (VVL), Plus How They Work

Variable valve timing (VVT) and variable valve lift (VVL) have very similar names, both referring to variable valve performance. Does that mean that they are basically the same thing? The are most definitely not the same thing. They are both designed to achieve the same results, a more efficient engine that uses less fuel and gives off fewer emissions. But the way they each goes about it is different.

Variable valve timing is just what it sounds like. It controls the timing of when the valves open or close. That's an important job, since the more power the car needs, the earlier the intake valve should be open and the later the exhaust valve should close. The opposite is true then the engine idles. In comparison, variable valve lift has nothing to do with when the valves open or close, but it does control how much the valves open and how long they stay open. The higher the rpm, the higher the valves should be open and the longer they should stay open.

All of this is done to control when and how much air and fuel go through the cylinders. When that happens, the pistons and other parts don't work as hard, meaning the engine uses less fuel. That helps your car's gas mileage and makes it a little friendlier to the environment.