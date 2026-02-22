The Dropping Prices On These Collector Cars Sure Do Make Them Tempting

The collector car market is wildly inconsistent, often growing exponentially when the economy is booming, but tanking just as hard during a recession. And while it's probably best not to think about cars as investments, knowing when a car you love has hit a pricing low is valuable knowledge. Following the post-COVID boom of collector car values, it seemed like increase in car values would never end. Then, at the close of 2025, we saw some impressive vehicles starting to go for even less money than they did pre-boom.

If you bought in at the peak of collector car silliness, potential losses were huge. The experts say that the entire market has decreased by significant percentages — some individual cars are worth 15 to 30 percent less than they were just three years ago. To mentally justify some of the prices paid, owners would have to keep theses machines forever, or be prepared to take a bath when it sells.

Hagerty research indicates that the collector car market is at a 15-year low right now. So, there's a bit of a downward spiral at the moment, and it's worth asking which vehicles are starting to become attainable again. Which cars have come down enough to warrant giving them a second look? We've come up with five of our favorites that have come down (or will be coming down soon) that should satisfy just about every enthusiast. And maybe this list will inspire you to go out looking for a properly priced ride that will make your weekend driving a bit more fun.