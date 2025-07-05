The Cadillac XLR Had The Coolest Trunk Of All Time

The XLR was only offered with a power-operated trunk lid that could be opened remotely using the key fob, by pushing the dash-mounted button, or by a button on the trunk itself. The trunk lid actually starts where the side quarter-window ends in order to provide the necessary clearance for the folding roof and glass panels to tuck away into the trunk. Given the XLR's short rear deck, the trunk hinges had to be engineered to lift the trunk lid up and out of the way so the flat portion of the folding metal roof that actually sits above the occupants can clear the trunk lid and fold away. The XLR's top operation is another picture of engineering magic; the side quarter windows don't even retract into the body of the car, they are integrated into the folding roof mechanism and end up laying flat under the roof when it is retracted.

The mechanism, including accessing the trunk in an XLR, is primarily powered by hydraulic pumps, but there are some gas struts that also aid in the complicated process. As you might expect, there are a lot of potential failure points that are commonly discussed on Cadillac forums. It appears that having a trunk that's only accessible by a system of complicated hydraulics that seem to be a common failure point is a bad idea, but thankfully it seems like the internet has a lot of answers regarding its operation.

That's part of the allure of the XLR's wacky trunk mechanism — it's a totally over-engineered, absurdly complicated, and unique way to accomplish a boring task that most people do hundreds of times without a second thought. Things like the Cadillac XLR's over-engineered trunk lid are like catnip to us car nerds, so indulge and watch the mechanism function a couple hundred times.