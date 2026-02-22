Why Strokers Make Their Power And Torque Down Low

As Billy Squier once so aptly put it, "if you're in the game, then the stroke's the word." Of course, those words might not have been about cars in particular, but stroking your engine is indeed a great way to raise the stakes in competitions for better performance. Stroke is basically a measure of how far a piston moves in a cylinder. To get that measure, you take the position of the crankshaft when the piston is at its highest point in the cylinder and compare it to where it is when the piston is at its lowest.

Similarly to boring a cylinder — which increases its diameter – stroking adds displacement to the engine by lengthening how far the piston moves. With more displacement, you can get more of the fuel/air mixture into each cylinder. That's why we say that stroke and bore are the two specs that decide an engine's power. There are some obvious limits, though, as there's only a certain amount of vertical room in the engine block.

Regardless, stroking has definite advantages over forced induction to help engines deliver more muscle right off the bat. Instead of waiting for a turbocharger to spool up, for instance, the longer stroke starts affecting engine operation as soon as the pistons start moving. This is why stroker engines are more powerful at lower rpm.