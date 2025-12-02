Bore Vs. Stroke: How These Two Specs Decide An Engine's Power

Gearheads and faithful Jalopnik readers already know the basics of an engine's bore and stroke, but for those that might be new here, let's dip our toes in the shallow end. An engine's bore refers to the diameter of its cylinders, while its stroke is the distance of the pistons from the top to the bottom of their travel. Stroke is controlled by eccentric offset — in other words, the distance between the crankshaft's rod journals to the centerline of the main journals. More offset equals longer stroke.

An engine's displacement is derived by a calculation where bore and stroke play pivotal roles. It involves finding the volume of one cylinder, then multiplying that with the number of cylinders. With all other specs being equal, engines with a larger displacement have more power than smaller ones, giving rise to the adage, "there's no replacement for displacement."

While automotive engineers have spent countless hours investigating the perfect bore-to-stroke ratio for their engines, many engine builders have taken matters into their own hands with creations like the Chevy small block 383 stroker. The 383 stroker uses a 0.030-inch oversize-bored Chevy 350 engine block, and the longer-stroke crankshaft of a 400 Chevy small block (3.75 inches compared to the 3.48-inch stroke of standard 350 crank). While the crankshaft needs some modification to fit into the block, the benefits of adding more stroke the 350, one of the most powerful Chevy small block engines ever, are worth it for some.