Can A Dealer Sell You A Car Without A Title?

A car title can feel like an afterthought when buying a vehicle, but this document is essential for financing and registration. Purchasing a car without a title from a dealer is possible – and in many states, it's even legal. Still, it's far from a risk-free transaction.

At many dealerships, used cars from auctions can arrive without titles. Some dealers opt to hold the vehicles until the paperwork arrives, while others are willing to risk listing them for sale sooner. The latter approach can delay registrations and frustrate customers if the titles don't show up on time. Carvana's well-publicized struggles with delayed titles and registrations show that even large, tech-savvy retailers aren't immune.

A missing or delayed title can develop into bigger problems. You can't register the vehicle without it, and if financing is involved, the lender typically holds the title as collateral. Without a title, lenders may call the loan early or reclassify it as a personal loan with less favorable terms, such as a higher rate or shorter repayment period. The dealer may issue temporary license plates, but this is a short-term fix. Some states prohibit paper tags from being issued more than once on the same vehicle.