Ford Sees A Future In Cheap EVs With Smaller Batteries

Ford may be backtracking on EVs, but the company doesn't want to be done with them entirely. It has a new one in the works, and it's targeting a $30,000 price point by making cuts somewhere most people wouldn't expect: The size of the battery. From Bloomberg:

Ford Motor Co. is out to prove that it hasn't retreated entirely from the electric vehicle race, despite the $19.5 billion retrenchment it revealed in December. In doing so, it's gearing up for next year's debut of a budget-priced EV line to contend with China.

The automaker engineered its next-generation EV to be lighter, sleeker and more electrically efficient so that it can go farther on a charge and still start at $30,000, some $20,000 cheaper than the average new car in America. In a social media blitz Tuesday, Ford touted how it shrunk the size of the costly battery while also extending its driving range by nearly 50 miles in a bid to field a mid-sized electric pickup in 2027 for the price of a traditional gasoline-fueled vehicle.

"The only way to compete with them is innovation," Farley said of China's carmakers last summer while unveiling Ford's new affordable EV line. "You're not going to beat them – you've got to get close on cost — but then you have to apply the innovation. That's what we've done. That's our bet."