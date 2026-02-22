Headers Vs. Exhaust Manifolds: How Do They Affect Performance?

Upgrading the exhaust is one of the first steps many take when they want to boost their car's performance. One of most obvious choices in this regard is to install a header in place of the stock exhaust manifold, which definitely does give your vehicle a bit more oomph. But manifolds have their own case to make.

An exhaust manifold is the starting point of the exhaust system, and its job is straightforward — it collects spent gases from each cylinder and routes them into the rest of the exhaust system. A lot is asked of it in other aspects, though. It needs to thanklessly do its job year after year with as little maintenance as possible, reliably fit in tight spaces, bear the brunt of continuous heat cycles, and do all of this noiselessly. Manufacturers keep all of this in mind when designing a manifold, and most factory versions are made of cast iron (which Dodge and Ram still use to make their engine blocks) or stainless steel. They can easily fit into cramped engine bays and withstand whatever the vehicle throws at them.

Headers are a key upgrade for drivers who want more from their engine without major internal work. In simple terms, headers replace the stock exhaust manifold with individual pipes for each cylinder, allowing exhaust gases to exit more efficiently. By improving airflow and reducing back pressure, headers help your engine breathe better, which supports stronger performance and improved throttle response.