Why Unequal Length Headers Make Subarus Sound So Unique

Your car sounds the way it does because of a staggering number of factors, but some cars have one particular standout attribute that contributes so heavily to the sound, it's indispensable. In this case, we're talking about the headers used by Subaru, which are more unequal than Jeff Bezos' bank account and yours.

The patron saint of automotive awesomeness, Jason Cammisa, demonstrated just how big of an impact header length has toward Subaru tone in Episode 2 of his Know It All series on Hagerty's YouTube channel. In one clip, you can hear the warble of a WRX STi's turbo flat-4 and the stock unequal length headers. In the second clip, a modified WRX with equal-length runners sounds — as accurately described by Cammisa — like a Honda Civic.

So what's the science here? Well, Subaru uses boxer engines that keep the center of gravity low and equips its cars with unequal length headers likely because it keeps the packaging tight. The flanges that attach to the heads collect in a single pipe, but rather than route to a central turbo flange with equal length runners, one cylinder bank's pipes run underneath the engine. There it joins up with the other cylinder bank's pipe, which is mere inches from the turbocharger exhaust inlet.

Slow down a recording of a WRX with OEM headers to look at its waveform and you'll see a strong pulse followed by a weak pulse. Meanwhile, a WRX with equal length headers would produce a waveform that looks quite even. You can see this clearly in JC Media's YouTube video on the topic, which references the following graphic from Come And Drive It.